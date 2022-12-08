Wilton-Wing hoping to take the next step this season

Wilton-Wing is hoping to take the next step this season.

The Miners are coming off an 18-win season in which they finished one win short of the state Class B tournament. After falling behind early in the Region 5 title game, they rallied and forced overtime before falling to Shiloh Christian in the final.

That’s motivation for the Miners, who return several key players this year.

“The kids got a feel for what it’s like to play in a regional championship,” Miners coach Scott Wolff said. “It didn’t turn out the way we’d want, but I’m sure they’d like another shot. It’s our goal to get back there and have a different outcome.”

The Miners will have a different look this year, having lost their main post players – Cael Hilzendeger and Landyn Miller – to graduation.

“We’re definitely smaller than last year but we’re deep,” Wolff said. “We have a lot of shooters. But size will be a weakness.

“We’re going to have to get up and down the floor, play a full-court game, get opponents to play our game.

Trey Koski, a 6-foot senior guard, will lead the way for Wilton-Wing after scoring 13 points per game and earning all-region honors last year.

“He’s our biggest scorer, our leader. He does everything for us. The kids are more relaxed when he’s in there. He may be playing a different role for us this year -- I’m not joking, he’s probably one of the biggest guys I’ve got. He may need to play more inside this year.

“When he’s playing well, we play well.”

But he won’t be required to post huge numbers. The Miners have several weapons to deploy.

“We don’t need him to score 20 a night,” Wolff said. “We have several scorers.

“(Kendal) Sondrol has gotten stronger, we have high expectations for him. He’s going to have a good year. Donataye Fetzer gave us huge minutes as a freshman. He’s coming off an injury and missed football season but he seems to be 100 percent. He’s an athlete. We need to get him in transition because when he’s in transition, he’s one of the best in the state.

“We’ve got some shooters. (Bradon) Wallace, Hunter Wolff, Ryan Inglis are all good shooters for us. We can put five on the perimeter and they can all shoot. I guess you could say we might live and die by our outside shooting.”

Senior center Patrick Conoly, a 6-foot-4 post, should give the Miners a boost in the paint when he returns in January.

The Miners open the season on Friday at Grant County-Mott-Regent. They visit New Salem-Almont on Dec. 13 before hosting Kidder County on Dec. 19 in the home opener and finish 2022 at the Mandan Holiday Tournament from Dec. 28-30.

“There’s no doubt, we may have a slower start but by the end of the year I think we’ll be right there,” Wolff said.

The Miners have strengthened their schedule this season, adding games with Beulah and South Prairie among the non-region slate.

“That’s going to benefit us at the end of the year,” Wolff said.

Wolff points to the defending champs as the favorites in a tough Region 5 field.

“Shiloh is definitely the favorite. They have so much depth, you have to work around two 6-6 kids in the middle. They’re going to be tough,” Wolff said. “Standing Rock doesn’t have a lot of size but they’re similar to us. They have depth, shooters everywhere … they’re a good basketball team.

“Garrison brought most everyone back, they’re very solid. Maybe not as deep but a ton of talent. Flasher is always there at the end of the year. They lost a lot of guys, like us, but when you can work around Javin (Friesz), you’re going to be tough.”