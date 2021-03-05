Wilton-Wing falls to Grafton in semifinal of state Class B tournament

Grafton stormed into the state Class B tournament championship game with a 71-40 win over Wilton-Wing Thursday night at the Minot State Dome.

The Spoilers came out hot, hanging 20 points on the board in the first quarter and 26 more in the second to hold a commanding 46-24 lead at halftime. Grafton made 17 of its 31 shots in the opening half.

Grafton will face Central Cass Saturday night for the Class B title. The Squirrels defeated Carrington, 63-51. Wilton-Wing faces the Cardinals for third at 6 p.m.

Grafton, which won its 24th game in 26 tries, connected on nine 3-pointers in the tilt. Carlee Sieben made four from downtown en route to a game-high 18 points. Sieben also had four assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Grafton, which has won 14 straight games and outscored its two state tournament opponents 136-73, had four players in double figures. Julia Dusek had 12 points, Walker Demers 11 and Cassie Erickson tallied 10 off the bench.

Hailey Quam led Wilton-Wing (21-3) with 13 points and five rebounds. Kalyssa Schock finished with 12 points, all coming on four 3-pointers. Kiara Johnson had four points and four assists.

The Miners, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, made 14 of 42 shots for 33%.