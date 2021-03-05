 Skip to main content
Wilton-Wing falls to Grafton in semifinal of state Class B tournament

Wilton-Wing's Kiara Johnson lines up a shot during the state Class B tournament at the Minot State Dome.

 TOM MIX, NDHSAA MEDIA SPECIALIST

Grafton stormed into the state Class B tournament championship game with a 71-40 win over Wilton-Wing Thursday night at the Minot State Dome.

The Spoilers came out hot, hanging 20 points on the board in the first quarter and 26 more in the second to hold a commanding 46-24 lead at halftime. Grafton made 17 of its 31 shots in the opening half.

Grafton will face Central Cass Saturday night for the Class B title. The Squirrels defeated Carrington, 63-51. Wilton-Wing faces the Cardinals for third at 6 p.m.

Grafton, which won its 24th game in 26 tries, connected on nine 3-pointers in the tilt. Carlee Sieben made four from downtown en route to a game-high 18 points. Sieben also had four assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Grafton, which has won 14 straight games and outscored its two state tournament opponents 136-73, had four players in double figures. Julia Dusek had 12 points, Walker Demers 11 and Cassie Erickson tallied 10 off the bench.

Hailey Quam led Wilton-Wing (21-3) with 13 points and five rebounds. Kalyssa Schock finished with 12 points, all coming on four 3-pointers. Kiara Johnson had four points and four assists. 

The Miners, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, made 14 of 42 shots for 33%.

Kenmare 40, Glenburn 27

Brenna Stroklund posted a double as Kenmare bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to Wilton-Wing with a 40-27 consolation victory over Glenburn.

Stroklund connected on 10 of 18 field goal attempts and finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, 10 on the defensive end. Mashae Miller added nine points.

The Honkers (25-1) led 19-13 at the half and held the Panthers to single-digit points in all four quarters.

Kenmare shot 38 percent (16 for 42) from the field while limiting Glenburn to 24 percent (9 for 37).

McKenna Rolland led Glenburn (23-4) with nine points and seven rebounds.

LEM 51, Hettinger-Scranton 37

Langdon-Edmore-Munich pulled away late to defeat Hettinger-Scranton in the consolation semifinals.

The Cardinals outscored the Night Hawks 13-4 over the final eight minutes.

Morgan Freije scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead LEM (19-7). Jaya Henderson added 10 points and four rebounds. Cora Badding added nine points and four rebounds. Eight different players scored for Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

Samantha Oase scored a game-high 21 to pace the Night Hawks (20-6). She also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. Bailee Pierce added eight points.

Consolation

Kenmare 40, Glenburn 27

Kenmare;10;19;28;40

Glenburn;7;13;20;27

Kenmare: Sierra Skar 2, Kate Zimmer 5, Brenna Stroklund 21, Megan Zimmer 3, Mashae Miller 9. Totals: 16 FG, 5-7 FT.

Glenburn: Lorelei McIver 7, McKenna Rolland 9, Deanna Heinze 4, Nadia Post 6, Sophie Bachmeier 1. Totals: 9 FG, 6-12 FT.

Three-pointers: Kenmare 3 (K.Zimmer 1, Miller 2), Glenburn 3 (Roland 2, Post 1). Fouls: Kenmare 12, Glenburn 14. Fouled out: Post.

Records: Kenmare 25-1, Glenburn 23-4.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51, Hettinger-Scranton 37

LEM;9;25;38;51

HS;8;18;33;37

Langdon-Edmore-Munich: Jalynn Swanson 4, Marlee Hetletved 2, Kaylee Lowery 6, Morgan Freije 12, Jaya Henderson 10, Lexis Olson 6, Meredith Romfo 2, Cora Badding 9. Totals: 18 FG, 15-20 FT.

Hettinger-Scranton: Ella Jensen 2, Samantha Oase 21, Bailee Pierce 8, Casitee Miller 2, Laela Jensen 2, Allyson Schalesky 2. Totals: 12 FG, 12-15 FT.

Three-pointers: LEM 0, HS 1 (Pierce 1). Fouls: LEM 15, HS 14. Fouled out: None.

Records: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 19-7, Hettinger-Scranton 20-6.

Semifinals

Grafton 71, Wilton-Wing 40

WW;13;24;30;40

Grafton;26;46;62;71

Wilton-Wing: Hailey Quam 13, Kiara Johnson 4, Jordan Tooke 5, Kalyssa Schock 12, Kynlee Wolff 6. Totals: 14 FG, 6-12 FT.

Grafton: Julia Dusek 12, Carlee Sieben 18, Reagan Hanson 8, Cassie Sieben 3, Walker Demers 11, Claire Bjorneby 5, Ainsley McLain 2, Anna Carnigan 2, Cassie Erickson 10. Totals: 26 FG, 10-12 FT.

Three-pointers: WW 6 (Schock 4, Tooke, Wolff). Grafton 9 (Sieben 4, Dusek 2, Hanson 2, Erickson). Fouls: WW 12. Grafton 14.

Records: Grafton 24-2; Wilton-Wing 21-3.

Central Cass 61, Carrington 53

Carrington;15;25;39;51

CC;11;31;47;63

Carrington: Emma Rindy 6, Kenzie Edland 7, Lexus Page 8, Sydnie Grager 9, Hannah Hagel 18, Haley Wolsky 3. Totals: 21 FG, 2-9 FT.

Central Cass: Victoria Richter 4, Kailey McKinnon 11, Decontee Smith 18, Rylie Holzer 8, Jaylin Cotton 2, Klaire Cotton 11, Delaney Cotton 2, Morgan Lee 7. Totals: 22 FG, 11-15 FT.

Three-pointers: Carrington 7 (Rindy 2, Page 2, Edland, Hagel, Wolsky). CC 8 (K.Cotton 3, Holzer 2, Smith, McKinnon, Lee). Fouls: Carrington 15. CC 10.

Records: Central Cass 24-1; Carrington 20-6.

0
0
0
0
0

