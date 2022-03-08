Wilton-Wing edges Standing Rock in overtime contest

There were plenty of moments when it looked like Wilton-Wing was on the ropes.

But the top-seeded Miners kept battling back, and used a strong finish to post an 80-73 overtime victory over Standing Rock on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s.

“They fought,” Miners coach Scott Wolff said. “We got down by three to start overtime and we still battled. Give Standing Rock credit. They are a heck of a basketball team. Both teams gave it everything they had.

“Every time we’d get close, they would hit a shot and it was like we could never get over the hump.”

Standing Rock raced out to a big lead early and Wilton-Wing had to play uphill most of the night.

“These kids believed,” Wolff said. “The first half, the ball wouldn’t go in the hoop and they were hitting everything. The second half we started hitting some shots. That is a heck of a basketball team that we just beat. They are so dangerous. We watched them last night and it’s like wow they can put you away so fast. But I think we just realized we’re a heck of a basketball team too.”

DonTaye Fetzer and Landyn Miller fueled the Miners’ comeback.

Fetzer, a freshman guard, scored 11 points in the third quarter as Wilton-Wing went on a 16-3 run, wiping out a 13-point deficit and tying the game at 50-50 with 21 seconds left in the period.

A Carter Harrison free throw gave Standing Rock back a one-point lead to start the final quarter and a 6-0 run pushed the Warrior’s lead back to 57-50.

But the Miners used an 11-2 run late to turn a 63-57 deficit into a 68-65 lead after Trey Koski hit a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Standing Rock’s Ty Giroux – who finished with 20 points to lead four Warriors in double figures – hit a three-pointer with 17 seconds left to force overtime.

John Luger opened the OT with a three-pointer to put Standing Rock up 71-69, but Miller scored seven points during a 10-2 run that gave Wilton-Wing the lead for good.

“He played really well for us,” Wolff said. “We got them in foul trouble, and I said we’ve got to get the ball inside but they were sucking in pretty hard core and we needed to hit shots from the outside, Cael Hilzendeger hit shots and Kendal (Sondrol) hit shots and it opened it up for Landyn in the middle there.”

Fetzer led Wilton-Wing (18-5) with 20 points and Miller added 19. Hilzendeger and Sondrol each contributed 12.

“I had a talk with (Fetzer) this morning and I had a talk with him this afternoon and he was so nervous about this game,” Wolff said. “I said you’ve just got to go out and be you and have fun. Have fun, I told all the guys. They were nervous. It’s just a basketball game. You’ve got to go out and have fun and they’re having fun right now.”

Wilton-Wing won its sixth straight game to advance to Thursday’s region championship game against No. 2 seed Shiloh Christian.

Giroux led the Warriors (18-5) with 20. Lance Bradley and Luger each had 13 and Drew Bordeaux 11.

