White tops Class B boys all-state basketball team

Mr. Basketball winner Jesse White of White Shield is one of six players named to the Class B boys basketball all-state team, announced on Thursday.

White, a 5-11 senior guard, averaged 28 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals in helping White Shield to the Region 8 championship game. White was voted all-state for the second year in a row. He finished his career with more than 2,800 points, second-most all-time.

White was joined on the first team by Trey Brandt of Beulah, Enderlin's Joe Hurlburt, Bronson Walter of Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Lucas Schumacher from Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock and Alex Huber from state tournament tournament runner-up Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier.

Kindred, the state B champions, did not have a player voted to the team.

Brandt, a 6-1 junior guard, averaged 24 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals in earning all-state honors for the second time. Brandt and the Miners went 19-5 and lost to Dickinson Trinity in the Region 7 championship game in overtime.

Schumacher earned all-state honors for the second team. Linton-HMB's 6-2 senior accounted for 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3 steals per game in helping the Lions to the Region 3 championship game and a 20-4 mark.