White tops Class B boys all-state basketball team

Mr. Basketball winner Jesse White of White Shield is one of six players named to the Class B boys basketball all-state team, announced on Thursday.
White, a 5-11 senior guard, averaged 28 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals in helping White Shield to the Region 8 championship game. White was voted all-state for the second year in a row. He finished his career with more than 2,800 points, second-most all-time.
White was joined on the first team by Trey Brandt of Beulah, Enderlin's Joe Hurlburt, Bronson Walter of Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Lucas Schumacher from Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock and Alex Huber from state tournament tournament runner-up Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier.
Kindred, the state B champions, did not have a player voted to the team.
Brandt, a 6-1 junior guard, averaged 24 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals in earning all-state honors for the second time. Brandt and the Miners went 19-5 and lost to Dickinson Trinity in the Region 7 championship game in overtime.
Schumacher earned all-state honors for the second team. Linton-HMB's 6-2 senior accounted for 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3 steals per game in helping the Lions to the Region 3 championship game and a 20-4 mark.
Topping the 10-man second team is Flasher's Jace Friesz.
The 6-2 junior averaged a double double for the season in leading the Bulldogs to an 18-5 record and the Region 5 championship game. Friesz posted 21.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest. He also dished out nearly 4 assists and and averaged 2 steals per game. Friesz made 55% of his shots and 72% on free throws.
Bowman County's Caleb Duffield earned second-team honors. The 5-11 senior poured in 23.5 points per game in earning Region 7 player of the year honors. He also collected 6 boards, 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game for the 16-6 Bulldogs.
Rounding out the second team are senior Walker Wold of Berthold, Grafton senior Stevan Garza, senior Grant Romfo from Landon-Edmore-Munich, Northern Cass senior Jase Crockett, Colton Konschak, a senior from Hatton-Northwood, Minot Our Redeemer's junior Zach Hendrickson, Preston Bohnenstingl, a senior from Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and Ellendale junior Scott Wagner, who was named to the second team for the second straight year.
The all-state basketball teams are voted on by the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.