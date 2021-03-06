White hopes banner career ends in White Shield's first trip to state Class B tournament

Jesse White isn’t a household name on the North Dakota high school basketball stage, but he should be.
The 5-foot-11 senior from White Shield has never played in a state tournament and most of his District 15 games have been played in small gyms far away from big cities and the eyes of the media.
But the numbers he has put up are eye-popping and earned him second-team all-state honors last season.
The soft-spoken White turned in another 30-point game on Tuesday as White Shield won the District 15 title and advanced to next week’s Region 8 tournament in Williston. He came out of the district tournament with 2,768 points, second-most all-time in North Dakota high school basketball.
Steve Blehm, who starred at North Dakota School for the Deaf, is the state’s all-time leading scorer with 3,930 points, according to the Hoopster.
Did White set out to become one of the elite scorers in the history of the game?
"No," he said. "I just love playing basketball."
White has been all about basketball since playing his way into the starting lineup as a seventh-grader and he’s been there ever since. That’s not surprising since he took up the game after watching his cousins shoot around when he was in second grade.
It’s probably not surprising either that he turned into a scoring machine given how much time he puts into all aspects of the game. In addition to averaging 30 points, White contributes seven assists, six rebounds and four steals per game.
White Shield coach Brad Kroupa puts White in a class by himself, just barely not in the literal sense. Kroupa said White Shield’s enrollment (38 in grades 9-12) makes it one of the smallest schools in the state. As such, players like White sometimes get overlooked.
“I don’t think there is anybody in the state that can guard him,” Kroupa said. “He definitely stuffed the stat sheet. He’s worked countless hours to get where he is at.”
White certainly stuffed the stat sheet last week with a reported triple double -- 30 points, 16 assists, 10 steals, and eight rebounds -- in a 70-32 win over Lewis and Clark-North Shore for the district title.
“His shot selection (against LC-NS) was a lot more impressive. He began to attack the rim (Tuesday) on a consistent basis. I don’t think there is one player in the state that can stay in front of him,” Kroupa said. “Sometimes he comes up and decides to put up a 35-foot shot. As a coach it drives you crazy. I tell him this guy can’t guard you, let’s beat him.”
Kroupa said White’s reputation in his region frees up other players.
“I tell him let’s draw the rest of the defense and get your teammates the ball, and he did that in the title game,” Kroupa said.
Kroupa said White’s shot selection was perfect in that game.
“He would attract help-side defenders and get his teammates the ball,” he said.
“Not a lot of people have seen me play and they know me for scoring a lot,” White added. “I like to get my teammates involved.”
The only number on White’s mind this weekend is the number one. White hopes to lead White Shield to its first state tournament.
“My school has never been there. It would bring us together,” White said. “I think we have a great chance with the way we are playing right now. Everything is clicking. We’re having fun.”
The Warriors' quest begins Monday against Stanley, the fourth seed out of District 16.
Kroupa said White Shield has as good a chance as anyone.
“I truly believe that we are the most talented and skilled team in the region,” Kroupa said. “However, there have been times when we haven’t played with toughness and grit for 32 minutes. I don’t think a lot of teams can come out and beat us, but a lot of these teams will win if we let them. It depends on how we come out.
“If we can minimize mistakes and play tough for 32 minutes, I believe we have a shot to get out of the region.”
Win or lose, White hopes to continue his career after this season is over. He has been contacted by Division II and Division III schools, but he will opt for junior college to start in hopes of landing a Division I scholarship.
“I’m just waiting until after the season,” White said.
That, he’s hoping, is still six games away.