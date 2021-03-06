White hopes banner career ends in White Shield's first trip to state Class B tournament

“I tell him let’s draw the rest of the defense and get your teammates the ball, and he did that in the title game,” Kroupa said.

Kroupa said White’s shot selection was perfect in that game.

“He would attract help-side defenders and get his teammates the ball,” he said.

“Not a lot of people have seen me play and they know me for scoring a lot,” White added. “I like to get my teammates involved.”

The only number on White’s mind this weekend is the number one. White hopes to lead White Shield to its first state tournament.

“My school has never been there. It would bring us together,” White said. “I think we have a great chance with the way we are playing right now. Everything is clicking. We’re having fun.”

The Warriors' quest begins Monday against Stanley, the fourth seed out of District 16.

Kroupa said White Shield has as good a chance as anyone.