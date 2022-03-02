What streak? Century not worried about 45-game run

Century has won 45 in a row, but all 19 this season have not been layups.

With star junior Logan Nissley sidelined for a brief stretch, the Patriots were pushed in a handful of games, but came out on top each time.

With Nissley back, she scored 34 points against No. 2-ranked Minot on Feb. 22, beating Century's going to be a bear.

"We don't even address it," Century head coach Nate Welstad said of the 45-game winning streak. "A lot of these girls have been through long streaks like this in volleyball, so they're kind of used to it. They expect to win.

"They definitely do the right things to continue to have success. They come to practice ready to work every day. They put time in the weight room. They don't take anything for granted."

Century, ranked No. 1 in Class A and the top seed for the West Region tournament which starts today at the Bismarck Event Center, has not lost since the 2020 state tournament, which was canceled early due to the pandemic.

This season, the Patriots are winning by nearly 30 points per game, but did have a couple of competitive games down the stretch against Jamestown and Legacy, although Nissley was out for both.

With their lineup intact, Bismarck High was the only team to push the Patriots. However, don't expect Century to look past any team.

"Jamestown and Legacy gave us everything we could handle. Bismarck and Minot are very good teams," Welstad said. "We're not expecting anything to be easy. The girls know we're going to have to play well."

With two of the top players in the state -- Nissley and fellow junior Bergan Kinnebrew -- slowing the Patriots down is very difficult. Nissley averages nearly 22 points per game. Kinnebrew is at 18 and carried an even larger load when Nissley was out.

"She did a great job with her playmaking, not only scoring-wise, but also getting everybody involved," Welstad said of Kinnebrew.

Other players also filled bigger roles.

"Eden Fridley's been phenomenal on defense all season, but she gave us a little more offensively. Abby Fletcher was big. Delani Clarke did a lot of good things. Autumn Ketterling scored double figures the game Nissley got hurt," Welstad said. "We got a lot of contributions from a number of girls."

Nissley, the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, is full-go.

"She's back," Welstad said. "She had that pop in her step against Minot to where she can score in bunches quickly."

The Patriots play the first game of the tournament today at 2 p.m. against Watford City in the Exhibit Hall. Even for a high-powered team like the Patriots, they average 74 points per game, getting stops takes precedent.

"We hang our hat on the defensive end, especially at tournament time," Welstad said. "Scoring can come and go, but if you can hold the other team down, you still have a chance to win."

Welstad, in his first season as coach of the Patriots, has seen why winning is the standard for this collection of athletes.

"Their work ethic really stands out. They don't really change through ups or downs, they're steady and consistent," Welstad said. "They have high expectations for themselves, but they work hard to achieve them."

