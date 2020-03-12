West Fargo Sheyenne, Jamestown advance to semis

West Fargo Sheyenne outscored the Dickinson Midgets 23-2 to start the second half and coasted to an 81-55 win in the first round of the state Class A boys basketball tournament on Thursday in Fargo.
Leading by a single point at halftime, the East Region champion exploded in the second half. It went up 58-36 prompting a Midgets’ timeout with 10:31 left in the game.
“There was no motivational pep talk, we were pretty relaxed,” Sheyenne coach Tom Kirchoffner said of his halftime. “Once we get rebounding and running we’re fun to watch.”
Zion Dettman had 21 points and Tyler Terhark added 20 to lead the Mustangs into the semifinals. Dettman had three of Sheyenne’s 10 3-pointers. Barika Kpeenu scored 10 points.
Kobe Krenz led the Midgets with 19 points and Tallon Klatt added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Klatt put a capper on an entertaining first half with a two-handed slam to close out the half with the Midgets trailing 35-34. Klatt had 12 points and seven boards at the half.
But that was to be the high-water mark for the Midgets.
You have free articles remaining.
“That was the difference, making adjustments,” Kirchoffner said. “Once we kind of got a feel of the game, we were ready to go.”
Jamestown 71, Devils Lake 54
The Jamestown Blue Jays may not be West Region champions, but they’re still state champions after Thursday night’s 71-54 quarterfinal win over Devils Lake.
Jamestown will play West Fargo Sheyenne tonight in the semifinals.
The Blue Jays took the excitement out of it early, jumping out to a 25-10 lead and controlling the game the entire way, even without the help of all-stater and leading scorer Boden Skunberg, whose season has been cut short by a hand injury.
Jacob Hilgemann had 21 points of his 23 points in the first half to help Jamestown take a 41-26 lead at the break. The Jays shot 58 percent in the first half and drained 4 of 9 3-pointers.
Jamestown quickly upped the lead to 53-30 in the second half, prompting a Devils Lake timeout that solved nothing. The Jays continued to pour it on.
Carson Lamp added 18 points and seven rebounds. Brooks Carroll added 15 points for the Blue Jays.
The brightest spot for the Firebirds was Grant Nelson, who scored 27 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, blocked five shots and handed out three assists.