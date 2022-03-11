West Fargo holds off Fargo Davies, sets up Class A title rematch

Bismarck brings out the best in the West Fargo Packers.

Carson Hegerle scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Packers held off Fargo Davies 78-72 in the second state Class A tournament semifinal Friday night at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Packers led by 12 (72-60) with 2 minutes left. Some shaky free throw shooting late allowed Davies to make in interesting, but Nick Carlson and Brett Limke made four in a row from the stripe late to seal it.

Carlson missed four free throws in a row before making his last two. A three-pointer by Raymond Brown cut the deficit to 74-72 with 20 seconds left.

The Packers (20-6) face Minot (24-2) for the state A title Saturday night in a championship game rematch. The two teams met in the same game on the same floor last season.

"Yeah, this floor seems to bring out the best in us," Hegerle said. "We're going to fight our hardest. We're never going to give up. That's what our coach always preaches to us and it seems to work out."

Carlson had 14 points for the Packers. Foday Sheriff and Limke added 11 points apiece. All four players are seniors.

"We grew up playing together since middle school and we always thought this would be our year," said Hegerle, a North Dakota State football recruit. "One more game. We gotta finish it off."

Mason Klabo led the Eagles with 28 points, including a four-point play late which got Davies within five at 72-67. Alex Proctor and Brown added 11 points each. It was just the third loss of the season for the Eagles in 26 games.

West Fargo edged Minot 65-60 in the title game last season.

"They're a great team. We just have to play Packer basketball," Hegerle said. "It's exciting. We're going to give it everything we have."

