West Fargo ends Bismarck's season in quarterfinals of Super A

Those were the three players Palczewski was most concerned with.

“They have three really good players, so we had to guard those guys,” Palczewski said. “We put our two best players on Eaglestaff and Tschosik and Gunner had 31. Credit to him.”

Birrenkott finished the first half with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting, helping the Packers hit 56% of their shots from the field. They finished the game at 52%. Swanson, meanwhile, made 5-of-7 3-pointers and went into the break with 20 points, or seven more than his season average.

The Demons made eight 3-pointers in the first half, but a late 13-3 run by the Packers, including a 6-0 run to close it out, gave them a 44-42 lead. Hegerle’s steal and breakaway layup with six seconds left gave West Fargo its first lead since it led 16-14 with 11:06 to play in the half.

Bismarck’s largest lead of the first half was eight points.

The second half was a series of West Fargo leads with Bismarck playing catchup, only to see the Packers pull away again.

They led 52-44 before back-to-back threes by Eaglestaff and Swanson made it a two-point game.