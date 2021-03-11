West Fargo ends Bismarck's season in quarterfinals of Super A

Against almost anybody else, Bismarck High’s 16 3-pointers Thursday at the state Class A boys basketball tournament might have been enough to reach Saturday’s semifinals.
Instead, West Fargo’s rebounding prowess and attacking offense led the Packers to an 88-83 first-round win over the Demons in a spirited battle between two of the state’s highest-scoring offenses.
West Fargo will meet West Fargo Sheyenne in the semifinals. Due to COVID protocols there is no consolation round, meaning the Demons’ season is over.
Carter Birrenkott’s 26 points was tops among five West Fargo players to reach double figures. Carson Hegerle added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Packers to a big 50-32 rebounding advantage.
Unlike the Demons, who made 16 of 40 3-point attempts, West Fargo played to its style.
“We made them run some half-court offense,” West Fargo coach Adam Palczewski said. “The big thing is we got on the glass. We outrebounded them and teams don’t really do that to Bismarck High. We trained our guys to go to the glass hard.”
Brett Limke chipped in 16 points, Parker Nelson had 11 and Joel Pease 10.
Senior Gunner Swanson ended his career with a big night. The University of Mary recruit scored 20 of his game-high 31 points in the first half. He had eight 3-pointers, while senior Max Tschosik added five on his way to 21 points. Junior Treysen Eaglestaff had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Those were the three players Palczewski was most concerned with.
“They have three really good players, so we had to guard those guys,” Palczewski said. “We put our two best players on Eaglestaff and Tschosik and Gunner had 31. Credit to him.”
Birrenkott finished the first half with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting, helping the Packers hit 56% of their shots from the field. They finished the game at 52%. Swanson, meanwhile, made 5-of-7 3-pointers and went into the break with 20 points, or seven more than his season average.
The Demons made eight 3-pointers in the first half, but a late 13-3 run by the Packers, including a 6-0 run to close it out, gave them a 44-42 lead. Hegerle’s steal and breakaway layup with six seconds left gave West Fargo its first lead since it led 16-14 with 11:06 to play in the half.
Bismarck’s largest lead of the first half was eight points.
The second half was a series of West Fargo leads with Bismarck playing catchup, only to see the Packers pull away again.
They led 52-44 before back-to-back threes by Eaglestaff and Swanson made it a two-point game.
Back-to-back threes by Tarin Walker and Swanson tied the game at 57 with 11:41 left but the Packers responded by scoring 11 of the next 13 points.
With 6:10 to play, Eaglestaff’s steal and breakaway layup gave the Demons their only lead of the second half at 71-70. Joel Pease’s basket on West Fargo’s ensuing possession re-established the Packers’ lead.
Tschosik’s 3-pointer with 3:13 left brought the Demons within 77-76. But a five-point run and a 6-for-6 effort from the free throw line in the last 23 seconds sealed it.
Swanson’s last basket was a 3-pointer with 6:33 left.
“We just couldn’t get stops down the stretch,” Swanson said. “We had a good game plan, we just didn’t execute.”
The Packers were 36-for-66 from the field, a total that included making 6 of 8 3-pointers. Bismarck shot 42% and made just 7 of 13 free throws.
“Even though they got 83 points, we played them hard and they had to work for their buckets,” Palczewski said.