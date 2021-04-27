Welstad hired to lead Century girls basketball program

Welstad said his time working alongside Century boys coach Darin Mattern prepared him for his new opportunity.

"Darin not only teaches his players how to be ready for life but also prepares his coaches to be successful," Welstaid said.

Century will return a strong core next season, including the best player in the state in Logan Nissley, who will be a junior. The Patriots went 26-0 en route to the title.

Welstad will bring a familiar approach to what Metz preached.

"The girls program is known for defense and I'm definitely a defense-first guy," he said. "A lot of things will stay the same in that regard. I'm sure there will be things that will be a little different just in terms of my personality and how I run things."

His background with current players should make for a smooth transition.

"Most of the girls are former students," he said. "I look forward to getting to know them better."

Welstad, who is married (Kari) with four children, interviewed for the job last week and was told Tuesday he was the guy. Up next is preparing for the summer.

"A lot of the stuff we've been doing on the boys side is really similar to the girls side in terms of team camps and summer workouts," Welstad said. "A lot of our girls play volleyball and other sports. At Century, we're all about developing those multi-sport athletes and that will continue to be a focus for us."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

