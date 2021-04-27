 Skip to main content
Welstad hired as Century girls basketball coach, Etzold takes boys job at St. Mary's
Nathan Welstad has been hired as the girls basketball coach at Century High.

Welstad had spent the past 12 seasons as an assistant coach for the Century boys under Darin Mattern.

Welstad, from Glenburn, N.D., originally and a University of Mary graduate, replaces Ron Metz, who retired after 14 seasons and six state championships with the Patriots.

Etzold had been the St. Mary's girls basketball coach the past two seasons.

The Bismarck High grad replaces Brent DeKok, who has battled cancer the past several years but continued to coach through it. 

More to come on these stories later.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

