Wells brings expertise and caring to her role as athletic trainer and professor

Sidelined with a calf strain, Bismarck High senior basketball player Logan Schaubert knew he was in good hands.
Instead of being given a bag of ice and a tub of Icy Hot, Schaubert received a detailed rehab plan from Bismarck High athletic trainer Alicia Wells.
According to Schaubert, that was par for the course.
“Alicia is an amazing trainer and a great person,” Schaubert said. “When I had my injury, she had a game plan on what to do. She’s so knowledgeable and so caring, I knew whatever she told me to do it would work.”
Gunner Swanson, like Schaubert a three-sport athlete at Bismarck High, said Wells brings more to the training room then just expertise.
“Alicia is so dedicated to helping others and she always has a smile on her face,” said Swanson, a University of Mary basketball recruit. “Playing football and basketball, and all sports really, you get banged up, but she was always there for us. She has a big heart and she cares for everybody.”
Wells’ commitment to her athletes at Bismarck High, and her students at the University of Mary where she teaches in the AT program, can be measured by her odometer.
Every day she commutes 46 miles each way from Flasher to Bismarck with her 1-and-a-half-year-old son Jace. Flasher is a compromise location for Alicia and her husband Kyle, who has a ranch south of Carson. Each commutes about two hours each day to get to work.
Like back in her days as a track and field and cross country athlete at the University of Mary, the 30-year-old Wells enjoys being on the go, which is good, because she is a lot.
March, which is National Athletics Trainers Month, was especially busy. On top of her commitments at BHS and U-Mary, she also worked the state Class A basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.
“Time management is really important. I try to be at my best self whether I’m with my students in the classroom or the athletes at BHS,” she said.
She has the routine down pat.
Originally from Watauga, South Dakota – a stone’s throw from her family’s barn to the North Dakota/South Dakota line --Wells has been on the University of Mary campus every semester as a student or employee since the fall of 2009. After graduating with her athletic training degree in 2013, she completed her master’s degree in kinesiology in 2015 and has been teaching ever since in what clearly is not only her profession, but a passion.
“Being an athlete, I always envisioned myself coaching or being a teacher,” she said, fondly noting her time as an athlete for U-Mary coaches Dennis Newell and Mike Thorson. “I loved being around positive teachers and positive coaches. I had so many great role models throughout my life.
“Having a medical career as a health care professional where I’m able to help people and be around athletics was the best fit. I’m very fortunate to do something that I love.”
Dr. Rachel Johnson Krug, chair of the Athletic Training Department at the University of Mary, knew early on Wells was destined to excel. Johnson Krug taught Wells in the classroom before hiring her to join the staff.
“Alicia does such a great job with students. Her personality is outstanding. She has a unique ability to relate with her students, and with her high school patients,” Johnson Krug said. “Her scope of knowledge is so broad and she does a great job with her students of helping them to both understand what she’s teaching, but then also being able to apply it.”
The athletic training job market continues to boom. Even in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Wells was able to use her skills to administer COVID-19 tests and screenings at the front doors of hospitals. Wells is employed as Bismarck High’s trainer through Sanford Health.
“It’s an exciting time to go into athletic training,” Krug Johnson said. “There are so many opportunities with this degree and the master’s degree program at the University of Mary is a two-year program.”
Wells packs a bunch into her days.
Between teaching in the morning, and working with BHS athletes in the afternoon and evenings, she spends the lunch break with her son, Jace. Wells’ best friend, Tricia Tschaekofske, takes care of Jace during the day, but the little fella is a frequent fan at BHS games at night.
“He loves it. He’s no stranger to the gym,” Wells said.
It’s fitting, Schaubert said, of the culture at Bismarck High.
“It means something to wear Demons across your chest. It’s not about what’s on the back of your jersey, it’s about what’s on the front,” Schaubert said. “From our coaches, to our teammates, everybody, its like family, and you feel it when you’re here.”
