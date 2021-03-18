Wells brings expertise and caring to her role as athletic trainer and professor

Sidelined with a calf strain, Bismarck High senior basketball player Logan Schaubert knew he was in good hands.

Instead of being given a bag of ice and a tub of Icy Hot, Schaubert received a detailed rehab plan from Bismarck High athletic trainer Alicia Wells.

According to Schaubert, that was par for the course.

“Alicia is an amazing trainer and a great person,” Schaubert said. “When I had my injury, she had a game plan on what to do. She’s so knowledgeable and so caring, I knew whatever she told me to do it would work.”

Gunner Swanson, like Schaubert a three-sport athlete at Bismarck High, said Wells brings more to the training room then just expertise.

“Alicia is so dedicated to helping others and she always has a smile on her face,” said Swanson, a University of Mary basketball recruit. “Playing football and basketball, and all sports really, you get banged up, but she was always there for us. She has a big heart and she cares for everybody.”

Wells’ commitment to her athletes at Bismarck High, and her students at the University of Mary where she teaches in the AT program, can be measured by her odometer.