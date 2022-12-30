Warriors edge Flasher for Mandan tourney title

It didn’t exactly work the way they drew it up, but Standing Rock won’t argue with the results.

Lance Bradley’s long three-pointer from the top of the key with 2.4 seconds left lifted the Warriors to a 55-54 victory over Flasher on Friday night in the championship game of the Mandan Holiday Tournament.

“We were looking for Brently (Harrison),” Lance Bradley said. “We set up a play for Brently for an open three-point shot at the corner but he wasn’t open. I saw my guy stepped off me, my defender, and it was open so I shot it and it went in.”

Trailing 54-52 with 9.2 seconds left coming out of a timeout, the Warriors’ 5-foot-10 guard drained a three-pointer from well behind the three-point stripe at the top of the key, giving Standing Rock the lead for the first time.

“Lance is a good shooter,” Warriors coach Hans Bradley said. “We trust him.

“Usually we don’t want that, but in these tight situations, we know he can hit that shot. I always say, we’ve got big players and if you’re going to be a big player, you’ve got to hit those big moments. Tonight he did that.”

Lance Bradley finished with 17 points to lead three Standing Rock players in double figures. The game-winning three-pointer was the Warriors’ sixth three-pointer of the fourth quarter, and seventh in the contest.

Flasher had one last chance, calling timeout with 2.4 seconds left and the ball under Standing Rock’s basket. Javin Friesz got the ball, dribbled a few steps and launched a shot from near midcourt which drew iron but was just off line.

Standing Rock battled back after a slow start. Flasher scored the first six points of the game and led 21-11 after one quarter. The Warriors held the Bulldogs to just 15 points over the middle two quarters, pulling within 29-23 at the half and tying the game twice in the third quarter.

“The key was just grinding it out,” coach Bradley said. “We know that Flasher is a really tough team, they’re scrappy, they work hard, they’re really well-coached. We knew if we were close at the end, we were going to be right in it.”

The game was even at 36-36 going to the final quarter. Friesz, who finished with a game-high 28 points, scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter on a drive down the lane and a jumper to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead.

Standing Rock pulled within one point three times during the fourth quarter but couldn’t push into the lead until the closing seconds.

“It was just hard work and defense and just playing our hardest,” Lance Bradley said.

Lance Bradley finished with 17, Harrison with 14 and John Luger 11 for the Warriors, who remained unbeaten at 4-0.

“We’ve got a bunch of resilient guys,” coach Bradley said. “They’re really team-oriented. It didn’t matter who took the last shot, we all support each other.”

“That’s what we need – teamwork,” said Lance Bradley.

Along with 28 from Fiesz, Flasher (4-2) got 13 points from Carter Bonogofsky and nine from Joey Richter. The Bulldogs struggled at the free throw line, converting only 14 of 29 attempts.

Flasher is off until Jan. 6, when they travel to Strasburg-Zeeland. Standing Rock will play in the Barnes County Tournament on Jan. 3-6 in Valley City.

The two teams will meet again on Jan. 20 as the Warriors host the Bulldogs in their Region 5 contest.

“In a couple weeks, and you never know, maybe in the tournament,” coach Bradley said. “They’re a really good team. We’re going to be better at the end, they definitely are going to be better at the end. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Glen Ullin-Hebron 63, Linton-HMB 48

Glen Ullin-Hebron held Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock to 18 first-half points en route to a 63-48 win in the third-place game on Friday.

Kamryn Unruh and Will Mickelson each scored 16 points in the win for the Bearcats.

The Lions were topped by Jace Jochim's 14 points.

Bottineau 79, Wilton-Wing 78, OT

Bottineau outscored Wilton-Wing 10-9 in overtime to squeak out a one-point victory in the fifth place-game game.

Carson Haerer and Ryder Pollman each and 21 points in the win for Bottineau.

Trey Koski pumped in 19 points to lead the Miners.

Surrey 67, New Salem-Almont 63

Ayden Amundson netted 22 points for Surrey in a seventh-place game triumph for Surrey over New Salem-Almont.

Will May added 16 points in the victory.

The Holsteins outscored Surrey 29-12 in the fourth quarter after trailing 55-34 after 24 minutes. Wyatt Kuhn poured in a game-high 29 points. Brady Brandt followed with 23.