Ware hits walk-off, half-court winner at the horn to lift Century over Mandan in OT

Out of the hand, Will Ware thought it was nothing but net.

Turns out the bank was open late Friday night at Century High.

Down 66-65 to Mandan with 2.4 seconds left, Ware banked home a walk-off winner at the buzzer from halfcourt as the Patriots edged the Braves 68-66 in overtime.

"I was thinking swish, but it hit the backboard and went in," the Patriots' high-flying 6-foot-7 junior said. "After that, I kind of blacked out. It was crazy.

"You see guys in the NBA jump on the scorers table when that happens. I was kinda thinking I was gonna do that, but I just started running around and then it seemed like everybody was on the court. It was kind of an out-of-body experience."

Karsyn Jablonski banked in a mid-range jumper from the free throw line to give the Braves a 66-65 lead with 2.4 left on the clock.

Century's play out of a timeout was designed for Anthony Doppler, but the middle of the floor was jammed up, forcing in-bounder Connor Trahan to call an audible.

"Trahan made a great read and he hit me in stride. I took one or two dribbles and just let it fly," Ware said. "It actually kind of felt like it was all in slow motion, like in the Matrix."

The degree of difficulty on the shot was a 10 out of 10. Mandan defended it well, but the miracle heave banked home.

"Never had one like that before," Ware said. "Wow, it was nuts."

It was the second tough loss of the week for the Braves, who have played much better than their 0-3 record would suggest. Mandan had a late lead against fifth-ranked Bismarck High on Tuesday, but saw it slip away late.

Friday, the Braves had the largest lead of the night (25-15), played terrific defense against the jumbo-sized Patriots, and proved they are a contender in the West Region.

"I really respect how their kids play the game, how hard they play, how physical they are," Century coach Darin Mattern said of Mandan. "Kudos to them because it took basically a luck shot for us to beat them in our gym."

Despite the gut-punch loss, Mandan coach Brandon Schafer was just as energized by his team's performance as he would have been had the game-winner not gone down.

"Century's phenomenal. They're the No. 1 team in the state for a reason, they're a great team, but we knew our kids would bring great effort and energy and that's exactly what they did," Schafer said. "I thought we followed the scouting report really well. I thought we competed on every possession and we played really, really well. As a coach I couldn't be more proud of our team."

Both teams had possessions in the final minute of regulation, but came up empty.

Mandan missed three of four free throws in the first 60 seconds of overtime. Century capitalized, grabbing a 62-58 lead on a bucket from Doppler.

The Braves did not go away, though.

Down 65-62, Aaron Grubb hit Nathan Gerding perfectly on a back cut to trim the lead to one.

After two missed free throws with 16 seconds left by Century, Mandan worked the clock on its last possession before Jablonkski knocked down what appeared to be the game-winner.

"Our kids never panicked. In that last possession, we got a good look and Karsyn hit it," Schafer said. "After the timeout, defensively, our kids did what we wanted them to do. Just gotta tip your hat to Ware. He made an incredibly tough shot and unfortunately for us, that was the difference."

"Mandan doesn't give up anything easy. They're really physical," Ware said. "Credit to them. It was a tough game for sure."

Century had won its first two games by an average of 39 points. Not this one, though.

"Credit our kids, they kept battling and battling and battling," Mattern said. "I think for us, the most encouraging thing tonight was, how are you going to react when the ball doesn't go in? Can you get defensive stops? Can you get defensive rebounds?

"Shooting is going to come and go, but defense and rebounding can't and I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight."

Ryan Erikson topped Century with 20 points. Doppler added 16, Schafer 13 and Ware nine.

Tahrye Frank turned in a stellar performance for Mandan. The junior guard had 11 points in each half for a game-high 22 points. Grubb had 12 and Lucas Burgum 10.

"You have to give Mandan an awful lot of credit," Mattern said. "Just really impressed with how they played. I'll tell you what, when we gotta go play in their place, that's gonna be a tough, tough game."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

