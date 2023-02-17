Century is one win away from a perfect regular season.

A strong first-half surge built a double-digit lead for the No. 1 team in the state en route to an 88-79 road victory over fourth-ranked Mandan on Friday night.

The 20-0 Patriots host No. 2 Minot Tuesday night in their last game before posteason play begins. Century already has the No. 1 seed for the West Region tournament locked up.

William Ware poured in 28 points for Century on 12 of 16 shooting. The 6-6 senior also grabbed seven rebounds.

Mandan lost its third game in a row after starting the season 15-2. The Braves' final game before the West Region tournament is Tuesday in Jamestown.

The win Friday was not easy, but a little more comfortable than the first meeting -- 75-73 on Jan. 30 -- although sharpshooter Isaiah Schafer missed that one due to illness.

Back and forth early, the Patriots pulled in front with one of their patented runs.

Tied 20-20 on a bucket in the paint by Rustin Medenwald, Century scored 18 of the next 21 points to take firm control.

Ware had eight of his 15 first-half points in the spurt, which saw Century surge to a 38-23 lead.

The deficit could’ve have been even larger for the Braves if not for some hot first-half shooting from bench man Devon Church. The 6-0 senior sank three first-half three pointers to keep Mandan close, but another soft-touch shot off the glass by Ware made it 45-31 at halftime.

Century extended to a 20-point lead midway through the second half on a turnaround shot in the paint by Ryan Erikson, making it 61-41.

Mandan didn’t go away, clawing back to within 71-60 on a drive to the basket by Tahrye Frank.

Century came right back down and pushed the lead back to 76-60 on a corner three by Anthony Doppler, followed by an baseline jumper by Ware with 5:30 left.

Erikson posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Century, which had four players in double figures. Doppler finished with 14 points and Schafer 12.

Hudsen Sheldon and and Tahrye Frank combined for 43 of Mandan's 79 points. Sheldon poured in 23, while Frank had 20 and six rebounds. Rustin Medenwald added 16 points. Church finished with 12.