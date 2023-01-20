Upper Iowa downs University of Mary men

Good-bye and good riddance Peacocks.

Upper Iowa had one more visit to make to Bismarck before jumping from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to the Great Lakes Valley Conference after the current school year.

The University of Mary won’t be sad to see them leave after the Peacocks beat the Marauders 69-54 on Friday at McDowell Activity Center.

Carter Janssen made five three-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the Peacocks, who beat the Marauders for the third straight time and handed them their fourth straight defeat this season.

“In the first half tonight there was some frustration for a couple minutes,” Marauderes coach Jack Nelson said. “We need one. We’re a hurtin’ basketball team. The guys are working hard … but we haven’t been able to get over the hump.”

Jake Hilmer came into the game averaging 21.1 points for Upper Iowa. The second-leading scorer in the NSIC ended the night with 15 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds and five assists. Lucas Duax, 10th in the conference in scoring, scored 13 points, along with Caleb Dalzell.

As a team, Upper Iowa shot 45 percent from the floor and made 9 of 22 three-pointers.

The Marauders, on the other hand, made just 34 percent of their shots, including 4 of 19 3-point attempts. The only Marauder to reach double figures was Kam Warrens with a team-high 13 points.

“I think that we got close to every look that we want,” Nelson said. “Some of our shots weren’t the right timing or the right shot for each possession. We’re getting the right shots, but for whatever reason the last couple games … we haven’t been able to put the ball in the basket.”

The ending was a far cry from the beginning. Zyon Smith scored seven early points and Lucas Mayer had a couple early baskets as the home team took an 11-2 lead. Smith scored only two more points and Mayer four more.

Upper Iowa made only one of its first nine shots from the floor and the Marauders still led 15-6 with 12:35 to play in the half. But the Peacocks began chipping away at the lead.

Janssen made a three-pointer with nine minutes left to give his team its first lead at 19-18. Moments later, he drained another and Upper Iowa never trailed again. It took its largest lead (17 points) with 8:13 left in the game.

With 6:09 to play, Smith scored on a layup as part of a 7-0 run to pull the Marauders within 60-50. They got within seven points in the second half, but Upper Iowa made sure it didn’t get any closer.

Gertautas Urbonavicious and Treyton Mattern led the Marauders with eight rebounds apiece, and they outrebounded Upper Iowa 41-38. But led by Janssen, the Peacocks’ bench held a 30-13 advantage.

The Marauders try to get back into the win column today when it plays host to Winona State.

Upper Iowa 69, University of Mary 54

Upper Iowa 39 30 — 69

U-Mary 28 26 — 54

Upper Iowa — Jake Hilmer 15, Lucas Duax 13, Austin Hilmer 3, Nick Reid 8, Caleb Delzell 13, Carter Janssen 17. Totals: 28-62 FG, Three-pointers: Janssen 5, Hilmer, Hilmer, Reid, Delzell, 4-6 FT, 38 Rebounds (Jake Hilmer 8), 13 Fouls, 12 Assists (Jake Hilmer 5), 9 Turnovers, 6 Steals, 5 Blocked shots (Reid 3).

University of Mary — Zyon Smith 9, Treyton Mattern 7, Kam Warrens 13, Gertautas Urbonavicious 4, Lucas Mayer 8, Deven Franks 2, Gunnar Swanson 5, Veljko Radakovic 4, Jeremiah Jones 2. Totals: 22-65 FG, Three-pointers: Smith, Warrens, Mattern, Swanson, 6-9 FT, 41 Rebounds (Matter 8, Urbonavivious 8), 13 Fouls, 12 Assists (Mattern 4), 10 Turnovers, 0 Steals, 2 Blocked shots.

Records: Upper Iowa 8-5 NSIC, 10-8 overall; University of Mary 4-9, 8-9.