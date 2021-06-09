UPCOMING EVENTS
BASKETBALL
CAPITAL CITY CAMPS: Skills academy, grades K-6, June 21-23. Lincoln Elementary, grades K-5, July 5-8. Capital City Classic, open to all high school teams, May 28-29. Contact Jordan Wilhelm at “bhsdemonhoops.webs.com.”
FOOTBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Prospect Indy Camp – July 17 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.
CAPITAL CITY YOUTH CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 2-5 next fall. Sessions run 1-3:15 p.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $50 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.
CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 6-8 next fall. Sessions run 9-11:30 a.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $60 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.
TENNIS
JACKIE DOCKTER MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT: In Bismarck, juniors June 11-12, adults June 11-13. Junior entry fees are $20 for singles and $30 per doubles team. Adult fees are $30 for singles and $50 per doubles teams. Entry deadline is June 5 at 5 p.m. Players may enter by using ServeTennis or a paper entry form. Additional information is available from tournament director Bob Cordova at 701-663-6654 or by e-mail at bobcordova@bis.midco.net.
THROWING
701 THROW CAMP: For athletes in grades 7-12. June 24-26 at Century High School. Instruction in shot put, discus and javelin. Cost $150 for any or all events; $100 for javelin only. Deadline to register June 13. For more information contact Justin Miller (701-527-4818) or Larry Walker (701-590-9379).