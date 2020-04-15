Upcoming Events: April 16
Upcoming Events: April 16

SUBMIT BY TUESDAY: All Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items should be submitted to the Tribune sports department by 5 p.m. Tuesday of the week they are first intended to run. Information may be provided by e-mail, fax (223-2063), phone call (888-684-2293) or by visiting the Tribune office.

Please send all e-mail items for Recreation Digest or Upcoming Events to sports@bismarcktribune.com.

BASKETBALL

START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).

HUSKIES HOOPS CAMP: July 13-16 at Horizon Middle School. Open to boys and girls entering grades 4-8. Sessions run 1:00 to 4:30 daily, boys and girls in separate gyms. Registration fee $70, $75 after May 31. Registration forms available at Horizon or on the Horizon athletics website. Contact Charles Ledger (226-6706 or cledge@outlook.com) or Justin Ledger (701-516-2231 or justin_ledger@bismarckschools.org) for additional information.

