Alex Dvorak has moved around a bit in his young life.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, he lived in Minnesota through the third grade before moving to Richardton, N.D., his mother’s hometown.

Wanting to play at the state’s top level, Dvorak, who is adopted, moved to Dickinson in the eighth grade so he could start his high school career for the Midgets as a freshman. It’s a marriage that worked out well for both.

Dvorak, the state’s second-leading scorer at 27 points per game -- only Fargo Davies sophomore standout Mason Klabo (27.8 ppg) accounts for more -- scored more than 1,500 points in his career, which will almost certainly end as a two-time all-state honoree.

Dvorak averaged 19 points per game as a sophomore, 23.8 last season before finishing his banner career with averages of 27 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

“Every year you just try to put more pieces together, working in the gym trying to improve,” Dvorak said. “A big thing is trying to play a team game, doing whatever I can to help my team win.

In the deep and challenging West Region, Dickinson struggled down the stretch and lost to Williston in a play-in game last week. The Midgets finished with a record of 9-13. The West Region tournament begins Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.

Dvorak was always the focal point of opposing team's scouting reports, which he embraced.

“That comes with it. The competition with the teams we play against is tough,” he said. “I like the challenge, but it goes back to doing what I can for the team.”

Dvorak saw a few minutes as a freshman, but exploded onto the scene as a thin, yet explosive and skilled sophomore. Soon after, college programs started sniffing around, none more aggressively than the University of Mary.

“They were recruiting me since the summer of my sophomore year,” said Dvorak, who signed with coach Jack Nelson’s Marauders in November. “They’ve been there ever since. Always checking in with me, talking to me. I made the right decision going there. It just felt right.”

Staying close to home was not a priority, but an added bonus.

“It did not factor into my decision, but it’s nice that it worked out that way,” Dvorak said. “I’ve spent a ton of time in Bismarck. It’s a place I feel really comfortable.”

Dvorak is part of a talented collection of scorers this season across the state. Ten players are averaging more than 20 points per game. Dvorak (27) and Darik Dissette (26.8) of Minot top the West Region. Williston’s Isiah St. Romain (22.6) and Hudsen Sheldon (21.1) of Mandan also are over 20. Parker Wallette (19.8) of Turtle Mountain is close.

Klabo, Jeremiah Sem (Fargo North, 26.3 ppg), James Hamilton (Fargo South, 24.4), Reis Rowekamp (Grand Forks Red River, 23.4), Zac Kraft (Grand Forks Red River, 23.2 ppg) and Connor Kraft (Fargo Shanley, 21 ppg) lead the East Region in scoring.

Dvorak has the cherry on top, however. The 6-1, now sturdily built guard, scored 58 points, a Dickinson High record, against Watford City on Jan. 21. The previous record was held by Aanen Moody, the all-time leading scorer in Class A history. Nice as the achievement was, Dvorak wanted it to come with team success.

“Individual-stuff, I mean, it’s nice, but the goal is always to win," he said. "The competition is tough in the West. Nothing's ever easy."