United Tribes women win region title, men fall to DCTC

The United Tribes basketball teams split the NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship games on Sunday.

In Ironwood, Mich., the Thunderbird women captured the region crown for the second straight season with a 76-60 victory over Gogebic.

United Tribes made the 540-mile trip count with a dominant second quarter. The Thunderbirds outscored the Samsons 26-8 in the period and never relinquished control.

Bismarck High product Hannah Golus poured in 23 points to lead United Tribes. Golus also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot. Jasmyne Two Moons had 13 points and four assists. Karissa DuShane and Amryn Brown combined for 20 points, with 10 each. Kierra Johnson dished out six of the Thunderbirds’ 20 assists to go with her eight points.

The Thunderbirds host the district championship game on Saturday for a trip to nationals in Port Huron, Mich., March 17-21.

In Bismarck, the Thunderbird men fell to Dakota County Technical College (Minn.), 85-71.

Cold shooting from 3-point range doomed United Tribes. The Thunderbirds hoisted 34 3-point attempts, but only connected on three.

Cecelio Montgomery led United Tribes with 20 points and four steals. Tyree Florence-Patton scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Tate Bear added 16 points, while Nick Jiles had eight points and six assists as the Thunderbirds season ended with a record of 16-13.

