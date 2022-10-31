United Tribes starts season with high expectations

Minutes will not be easy to come by for United Tribes men's basketball team this season.

Already with a talented nucleus returning, Thunderbirds' head coach Pete Conway brought in a bumper class of newcomers, including the state's second all-time leading scorer in Jesse White, to round out the roster.

"Practices have been good. The guys realize that there's not just one or two guys at each position. We feel like we have a lot of depth," Conway said. "When you have that level of competition, it make everyone better."

The Thunderbirds open the season tonight at home against Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College of New Town. The competition takes a big step up later this weekend at the Mon-Dak Tipoff Tournament in New Town. United Tribes plays Bismarck State College on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Last season ended in dramatic, albeit unfortunate fashion, for the Thunderbirds. Dakota County Community Technical College nipped United Tribes on a banked-in three-pointer at the buzzer, which sent the Blue Knights to a national-tournament qualifying game, which they won.

"That was a tough one, but you hope that taste in their mouths provided some motivation during the offseason," Conway said.

Things likely would have been different in that game had All-American guard Famous Lefthand (knee) not been injured; if All-Region guard DK Middleton had not been cramping; and had point guard Sylvester Union not been in foul trouble.

But, that's in the past and all three players are back and primed for strong seasons once again.

The 6-3 Lefthand averaged 19.7 points and 6 rebounds and shot nearly 54 percent from the floor. Conway said he's improved his three-point shooting.

"He's a highly efficient scorer and with the work he's put in on his three-point shot, he's difficult to defend," Conway said.

At 6-3, Middleton can do it all -- inside and out. Last season the Lawrence, Kan., product averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals per game. He can score in the post or run the offense from the point guard spot.

"He's a really smart, high-IQ player. He can be the best rebounder on the floor at any given time," Conway said. "We're looking for him in a leadership-type role this season."

Conway said Union also will play a key role leading the team. He can score (11 ppg) and is a strong perimeter defender.

"Sylvester does a good job out there," Conway said. "We're looking for him to be a leader on both ends of the floor."

Other experienced returners include Cannon Ball's Jayce Archambault, who started 14 games last season and averaged 8 points per game. Tristan Davis of Belcourt also drew 14 starts and averaged 10 points per tilt.

Tyree Whitcomb, who did not play last season, but did the year before, brings size (6-7) inside.

Several newcomers will play key roles, most notably White, who transferred from North Dakota State College of Science. White, the 2021 Mr. Basketball award winner, scored more than 2,800 points in his high school career at White Shield.

"Jesse can fill it up from the outside," Conway said. "He's a playmaker for us. He's a guy we're excited about."

The roster features 18 players total, including 10 freshmen, two of which -- Jayden Yankton of Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Keshaume Thigh from Lower Brule, S.D. -- were Mr. Basketball finalists last season.

Yankton averaged 27 points per game for the state-champion Indians, while the 6-3 Brule accounted for 19 per night.

"Jayden can really shoot it and he gets after it defensively," Conway said. "Keshaume is a talented kid."

Rance Harrison, a 6-1 guard from Fort Yates, who played at Cheyenne Eagle Butte (S.D.) is "another gifted scorer," Conway said.

Cayden Redfield, a freshman from Hardin, Mont., brings some size (6-5) inside and will be contending for minutes.

"It's a good problem to have," Conway said of the team's depth. "It'll take a little time to see how the rotation plays out."

Conway has had a lot of good teams at United Tribes. This year's squad has plenty of promise.

"There's some excitement in the community but that's based on what we have on paper," Conway said. "We really like the group of guys we have, but we've told them, you don't win any championships in the month of November.

"I think if we stay together, continue to work hard and get better, it's a group that could do something special down the road."