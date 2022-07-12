United Tribes' recruit Yankton excited to continue basketball career in Bismarck

Continuing his basketball career in Bismarck was a slam dunk for Jayden Yankton.

The Mr. Basketball finalist from undefeated Class B state champion Four Winds-Minnewaukan spent lots of time in the Capital City growing up. When offered a opportunity to play college ball at United Tribes, he jumped at the chance.

"Bismarck has been like a second home to me. I was always coming up here for tournaments. I have family here and I have relatives that played at Tribes and BSC," Yankton said. "When they offered me a scholarship, I was really excited. I was like, 'yeah, I'm in.'"

The Thunderbirds are getting one of the most accomplished prep players in the state.

The 6-1 guard averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists per game in leading Four Winds-Minnewaukan to a 27-0 record and state B title. He made 50 percent of his shots, 78 percent from the free throw line, while sinking 57 three-pointers.

Yankton was the lone starter returning for the Indians when last season began, but it could have not gone any better.

"The season was remarkable, full of memories and joy," he said. "To have your senior season go the way it did, I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Despite his high school success, he's fully aware he'll need to improve heading to the college ranks.

"It's a different level of basketball, for sure," he said. "For me personally, there's a lot of things I need to work on. I have to get stronger, more athletic, having quicker feet. I have to improve physically, but I'm confident I will."

Yankton is joining a United Tribes program which finished just two wins away from the NJCAA Division II national tournament last season.

Head coach Pete Conway's Thunderbirds posted a record of 17-12, and on paper, return almost every player off last season's roster, including All-American guard Famous Lefthand and versatile standout DK Middleton.

"They have a lot of great players," Yankton said. "It's not going to be easy to earn minutes, but playing against other great players only makes you better. To me, I'm looking forward to that level of competition."

Conway had been working on Yankton for a couple of years and eventually secured his services.

"Pete's been talking to me for at least two years," Yankton said. "When he gave me the opportunity, I jumped on it."

Yankton will be one of two former Four Winds standouts playing college ball in Bismarck next season. Jacolby Pearson signed with Bismarck State College.

For Yankton, he's hoping to take his game to another level at United Tribes.

"High school was great, but I have to put those days behind me," he said. "I'm going to a great place for me where I'm going to be really comfortable. I feel like better days are still to come for sure."