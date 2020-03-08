United Tribes punches ticket to nationals with dominant win

United Tribes ended any suspense early on Saturday afternoon.

The Thunderbirds blitzed Central Community College (Neb.) with a 26-3 first quarter en route to a 77-53 victory and a trip to the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

The win capped a dominant 3-0 run through the postseason for United Tribes, which won its three tournament games by an average of 19 points per game.

“(CCC) had some big girls and we wanted to get out in transition and use our running game,” UTTC head coach Kelsey Peltier said. “It was a great start for us. The girls were really focused and ready to play today.”

The Thunderbirds earned their first trip to nationals since 2016. The tournament will be played in Port Huron, Mich., March 17-21.

“It’s really big for our program and the college,” Peltier said. “Everybody is doing their part. We have a lot of positive things happening at United Tribes. It seems like everything is coming together.”

Karissa DuShane poured in 20 points to lead four Thunderbird players in double figures. Nine scored in all.