United Tribes' Montgomery looking to build on All-American season

“The first open gym Nick showed up at I realized he was a different kind of player with his crossover and craftiness,” Montgomery said. “I was pressing up on him, we both got low, he drove and we kind of collided. I hit his head and my tooth almost went through my lip. That’s when I knew Nick was kind of a dog on the court.”

The Thunderbirds went on to a 17-13 record with even bigger things expected next season.

“I like what we have coming back with Nick, Tate Bear, LJ (Lane Johnson), Herb (Augustin). It’s a fun group of guys to play with,” Montgomery said. “We know Pete (Conway) is going to bring in some more good players so we’re really looking forward to next season.”

Montgomery, who graduated from Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School, wasn’t sure where he’d end up after his prep playing days. But after getting a few looks from other schools he determined coming north was the best option.

“Being 5-10 I knew I’d have to earn my time on the court and it started on the defensive end just giving great effort and trying to get stops,” he said. “Pete’s style, fast-paced, up and down the court, fits really well with what I do. For me, coming to Tribes ended up working out really well.”