United Tribes' Montgomery looking to build on All-American season

It takes some resourcefulness for ballplayers to stay sharp these days.
United Tribes All-American Cecelio Montgomery found a way.
Coming off a strong first season for the Thunderbirds, which featured averages of 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 40% 3-point shooting, the Rapid City, S.D., native has been scouring Bismarck for court time, even if it means doing so on blacktop.
“There are a couple nice outdoor courts in town. I can bike to the blue courts on south Washington and there’s a nice one up north too,” he said. “Wylie Bearstail has his own gym up north. It’s a half court with two hoops, but it works pretty good. Right now, you just gotta take what you can get and make it work.”
Montgomery, studying for a degree in business administration, is finishing up the semester academically at United Tribes this week. During the COVID-19 crisis he’s found out he prefers the traditional method of learning.
“I actually like going to class in person better,” Montgomery said. “It gives me a little more motivation.”
Montgomery’s freshman season on the court started a little slow, but by the end of the year he and fellow first-year player Nick Jiles had formed one of the top backcourt duos in JUCO basketball. Jiles, who returned home to Florida to finish out the semester academically, averaged 18.6 points, 5.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Montgomery found out early Jiles was the real deal.
“The first open gym Nick showed up at I realized he was a different kind of player with his crossover and craftiness,” Montgomery said. “I was pressing up on him, we both got low, he drove and we kind of collided. I hit his head and my tooth almost went through my lip. That’s when I knew Nick was kind of a dog on the court.”
The Thunderbirds went on to a 17-13 record with even bigger things expected next season.
“I like what we have coming back with Nick, Tate Bear, LJ (Lane Johnson), Herb (Augustin). It’s a fun group of guys to play with,” Montgomery said. “We know Pete (Conway) is going to bring in some more good players so we’re really looking forward to next season.”
Montgomery, who graduated from Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School, wasn’t sure where he’d end up after his prep playing days. But after getting a few looks from other schools he determined coming north was the best option.
“Being 5-10 I knew I’d have to earn my time on the court and it started on the defensive end just giving great effort and trying to get stops,” he said. “Pete’s style, fast-paced, up and down the court, fits really well with what I do. For me, coming to Tribes ended up working out really well.”
Montgomery isn’t satisfied by any means. He’s spent a lot of time working out with Bismarck-based trainer Brad Kroupa alongside his friend Jesse White, one of the top high school players in North Dakota. White earned Class B all-state honors as a junior for White Shield this past season. White has scored more than 2,000 points.
“Brad’s a really good trainer. It’s a lot of work focusing on your foundation, footwork and ball-handling,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery has lofty basketball aspirations, including playing professionally down the road.
“I know I have a lot of work to do and a bunch of things I have to work on to improve every aspect of my game,” he said. “I feel like I had a good season at Tribes, but this summer it's important for me to focus on the finer details of the game. I want to get as much knowledge as I can and hopefully use it to my advantage.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
