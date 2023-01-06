United Tribes looks to continue strong season after long break

Holiday breaks are common practice for most teams.

A month off between games? That's a little longer than usual, but that's the way things worked out for the United Tribes men's basketball team.

The Thunderbirds won their last three games before the break, all blowouts, but the last one was on Dec. 10. With 28 days between games, United Tribes (8-4) gets back on the court today at home against Northwest College.

"Junior college teams typically do have breaks over the holidays, ours was a little longer than most," United Tribes head coach Pete Conway said. "Guys were able to go their separate ways. It's a long season. To be able to get away from it and kind of recharge, I think is a positive thing."

The Thunderbirds started fast and have not slowed down. They took second at the season-opening Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament in New Town. Their four losses are by a combined 18 points.

"We felt good about this group coming into the season and I think up to this point they've met the expectations," Conway said. "There's always a game here and there we felt like we could've had, but we feel like this team should be competitive each and every night."

The Thunderbirds have been stellar offensively. They're averaging 103.3 points per game on nearly 49 percent shooting. Everyone gets to touch it. They're averaging 22 assists per contest.

"That's something we've always stressed here is that sharing the basketball usually leads to winning," Conway said. "The guys have seen that and bought in."

The Thunderbirds also have one of the premier 1-2 punches in the NJCAA.

Famous Lefthand, a sophomore from Crow Agency, Mont., is averaging 24 points per game on 50 percent shooting. His three-point proficiency, an area Conway wanted to see improve, has. Lefthand is hitting nearly 40 percent from deep.

"He's been everything we thought he would be this season and more," Conway said of Lefthand. "He's a very efficient scorer. There's not a lot he can't do offensively."

Middleton, meanwhile, can play every position on the floor effectively. The versatile 6-3 performer from Lawrence, Kan., is leading the league in assists (5.5) for the second year in a row. He can also score in the paint, drive to the hole and knock down an occasional three-pointer. He's second on the team in scoring (17.5) and rebounding (5.6).

"DK's such a unique player. He's not our primary ball-handler but he led the Mon-Dak in assists last season and is doing it again this year," Conway said. "He can get to the rim and create plays for himself and others."

Both Lefthand and Middleton are drawing plenty of interest from four-year schools.

"It's starting to heat up for both of them," Conway said.

The star tandem have plenty of help.

Point guard Sylvester Union can score (12.1 ppg) and distribute (3 apg).

Jesse White, the all-time leading scorer in North Dakota high school basketball, has fit in well. The White Shield product is accounting for 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Cayden Redfield and Tristin Davis are averaging nearly 10 points per game. Tyree Whitcomb is also near 10 per night and is grabbing a team-best 6.3 rebounds.

Rance Harrison and Jayden Yankton, two freshmen, have played in every game. Sophomore Jayce Archambault from Cannon Ball also is capable of filling it up.

"We feel like we've been able to build some depth in the first semester and we're going to need everybody as we get into conference play," Conway said. "It was good to have a break, but I think we're ready to get back into the swing of things."