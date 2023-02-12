United Tribes’ depth is being put to the test.

The Thunderbirds, who have won seven games in a row, head into the stretch run short-handed.

Leading scorer Famous Lefthand is sidelined with a broken wrist with no timetable for his return. Jesse White and Cayden Redfield are also banged up. White is expected to be available for tonight’s game against Bismarck State College. Redfield, the Thunderbirds’ versatile freshman post man, is questionable with a knee injury.

So far, the Thunderbirds have been able to sustain.

Head coach Pete Conway’s team beat red-hot Dakota College-Bottineau (17-7) and 18-7 Dawson with Lefthand and his 23 points per game in a cast.

“Bottineau had won 14 of their last 15 games. To be able to go up there and get a win on a buzzer-beater where both teams played really well, that was a big win for us,” Conway said. “Then to come back and be able to beat Dawson, a team in our league that has had our number the last few years, that was a huge win for us.”

The Thunderbirds, 12-4 in Mon-Dak Conference play and 18-6 overall, also had narrow wins over Williston State and Miles in a busy stretch of the season. United Tribes had five games in 12 days before a week off leading into tonight’s tilt.

“To be able to come through that with some guys banged up, with our heads above water, was really good to see,” Conway said. “We felt good about the depth we had on our roster. We were able to get some of those guys minutes early in the season and when we’ve needed them, they’ve come in and played well.”

Sylvester Union has been the Thunderbirds’ iron man, starting all 24 games, averaging almost 12 points, four assists and two steals per game.

Even without Lefthand, the offense has continued to flow. The Thunderbirds are averaging nearly 102 points per game on 24 assists per night.

DK Middleton is averaging 15.8 points and 6.8 assists per game.

Jesse White and Tristin Davis are each scoring 11.3 points per night.

Jayden Yankton’s scoring has ticked up, while veteran Jayce Archambault drew high marks from Conway.

“Jayce has had a lot of tough luck with injuries in his career, but he’s a kid that’s been playing really well for us,” Conway said of the 6-1 guard from Cannon Ball. “It’s been fun to see Jayce healthy and playing a big role for us.”

Postseason-wise, the Thunderbirds have a good shot at the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 13 Tournament, which likely will be held at Dakota Community Technical College March 4-5 in Rosemount, Minn. Finishing ahead of Bottineau is important to secure the highest seed possible.

At 12-4 in Mon-Dak play, the Thunderbirds still have an outside shot at a conference crown. NDSCS is 14-2, won the first meeting between the two teams and has the inside track.

“With some of the adversity we’ve had to deal with, to be sitting here with still an outside shot in the conference, I’m really happy for our guys because of how hard they’ve worked,” Conway said.

It won’t be easy tonight at the Armory.

The Mystics have won three of their last four and led for much of the game in the first meeting against the Thunderbirds on Jan. 26.

“We were able to come back in the second half and win that one and were pretty fortunate to do so,” Conway said. “Playing on their home court is going to be a different animal. They’re playing really good basketball right now. I told our guys, we’re going to have to be ready. This will probably be the toughest environment we go into this season.”