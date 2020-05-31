UND transfer Atelbauers finds right fit at U-Mary

"Civil engineering was the type of education I was looking for. U-Mary was the best option for me and I'm very excited to be there."

Atelbauers, a 6-foot-1, 177-pound combo guard, will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Marauder, and he can play right away. He played 26 games professionally in Latvia in 2017-18, but did not receive any money. He also played very well for the Latvian U20 team in 2018-19, averaging 16 points per game. That is where he caught of eye of UND's coaching staff.

"They contacted me on Facebook and we started talking. UND was my only offer," Atelbauers said. "They offered me a full scholarship. It was a great opportunity to combine education and play basketball at a high level. It was a no-brainer."

Atelbauers made the nearly 4,500-mile trip from eastern Europe to Grand Forks in the fall of 2018, and arrived speaking hardly a word of English. However, he quickly picked up the language and now speaks fluently.