UND transfer Atelbauers finds right fit at U-Mary

Things didn't quite work out for Davids Atelbauers at the University of North Dakota.
A former professional player in Ogre, Latvia, Atelbauers hopes to find his form in Bismarck.
Joe Kittell, University of Mary men's basketball coach, landed Atelbauers to become the first Division I transfer previously on scholarship to join the Marauders during his tenure. Evan Anderson was a walk-on at Sam Houston State prior to joining the program in 2018.
"It's a big step for us, I think, to get a player of Davids' talent that has played a lot of Division I," Kittell said. "He's going to make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. We're looking forward to getting him here and seeing him in person."
Kittell has close ties to the coaching staff at the University of North Dakota, including head coach Paul Sather, who previously was in charge at Northern State. Both U-Mary and NSU play in the Northern Sun.
Atelbauers, who Kittell said is a "very scholarly student" was looking for a school that offered civil engineering. U-Mary does.
"The season didn't go as planned for me so I was looking for a new home," Atelbauers said. "U-Mary saw me and wanted me, so I decided to take U-Mary's offer. A lot of schools reached out to me. Schools from New York, Texas, Florida. I did not expect those offers.
"Civil engineering was the type of education I was looking for. U-Mary was the best option for me and I'm very excited to be there."
Atelbauers, a 6-foot-1, 177-pound combo guard, will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Marauder, and he can play right away. He played 26 games professionally in Latvia in 2017-18, but did not receive any money. He also played very well for the Latvian U20 team in 2018-19, averaging 16 points per game. That is where he caught of eye of UND's coaching staff.
"They contacted me on Facebook and we started talking. UND was my only offer," Atelbauers said. "They offered me a full scholarship. It was a great opportunity to combine education and play basketball at a high level. It was a no-brainer."
Atelbauers made the nearly 4,500-mile trip from eastern Europe to Grand Forks in the fall of 2018, and arrived speaking hardly a word of English. However, he quickly picked up the language and now speaks fluently.
"It was kind of a hard process at the beginning. I would listen to how my teammates communicated in practice and during meetings and tried to learn as quickly as I could," Atelbauers said. "It took three or four months just listening. Two of my teammates -- Filip (Rebraca) and Marko (Coudreau) -- helped me a lot. Filip is from Serbia. He did a great job helping me. As time went on it got better and better to where now I'm pretty comfortable."
Atelbauers started seven games as a true freshman for UND and flashed major potential. He scored eight points in a game against Kentucky, a team which featured first-round NBA draft picks Tyler Herro and PJ Washington. Last season, he was the on-ball defender on the final possession of the game when UND upset Nebraska on its home floor, 75-74.
"UND was an amazing basketball experience. Playing against Kentucky, that was one of my better games. We played Marquette in the Milwaukee Bucks facility. That was amazing as well," he said. "A lot of good memories there. I hope they have a lot of success in the future."
The Marauders had a gaping hole at the guard spot when Connor Hellebust was forced into early retirement due to continued back problems. The Bismarck High School graduate had one year of eligibility remaining.
"Connor never sat out a game. He always fought through it and wanted to be out there," Kittell said. "I gave him a big hug. There were a few tears but we support him 100 percent."
Hellebust scored 667 points in his three seasons but his impact went beyond statistics.
"When Connor said yes to us, he was the North Dakota kid on the roster," Kittell said. "He made it cool again for North Dakota and Bismarck kids to come to U-Mary. We'll always be appreciative to him for that."
Atelbauers is likely to slot into Hellebust's spot. He said he's most comfortable at 2-guard, but is happy to play the point as well.
When he will get the opportunity to do that for the Marauders remains to be seen as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds. In the meantime, Atelbauers plans to return to Latvia in mid-June to ride out the pandemic there.
"(Latvia) got the virus pretty late but it came on very fast. It was bad at one point," he said. "They're cancelling some restrictions June 1."
When he returns to North Dakota, he'll be ready, unlike the first time.
"Obviously the language was difficult for me. Some of the traditions and food are different, but I wasn't ready for the winters," he said. "That was probably the worst part, but I kind of know what to expect now.
"I'm looking forward to getting on campus and meeting my teammates. Some of them have already reached out to me. Coach (Kittell) told me it's a special group. I think we're all excited to get together and start preparing for the season. "
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
