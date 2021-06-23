UND leaves mark on year-end college awards

Male team: University of Jamestown basketball

Jimmies head coach Danny Neville guided the team to the Elite Eight of the NAIA national tournament for the second time in program history. The University of Jamestown posted a 22-9 record, falling in the NAIA quarterfinals with a 76-65 loss against No. 6 Shawnee State.

Jimmies sophomore forward Mason Walters was named Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year.

North Dakota State baseball and University of North Dakota hockey were also finalists.

Male athlete: Shane Pinto

Pinto was a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist for the University of North Dakota hockey team and was the first player in National Collegiate Hockey Conference history to be unanimously voted as the league’s player of the year.

The sophomore also became the first NCHC player to win the league’s forward of the year and defensive forward of the year. Pinto finished the year with 32 points on 15 goals and 17 assists.

University of Jamestown basketball player Mason Walters and North Dakota State baseball player Bennett Hostetler were also finalists.

Male team coach: Bubba Schweigert