Unbeaten Sabers looking to continue fast start

A lot was expected of the Legacy girls basketball team. So far, the Sabers have delivered.
Legacy sat third in the initial statewide Class A girls media poll behind Century and Fargo Davies, drawing one first-place vote.
The Sabers followed that up by opening the season 3-0 with home victories over Jamestown, Minot and Dickinson.
Legacy head coach Jim Petrik said he's not surprised at his team's 3-0 start, but neither did he take it for granted.
"I wouldn't say we were a shoo-in to win our first three games. Jamestown is always competitive and Minot is playing well," he said. "We have to show up and be prepared to compete. Expectations were we'd be 3-0, but we definitely did not count our chickens before they were hatched."
Petrik said the 91-73 victory over Minot was significant in that the player rotation began to take shape.
"In that Minot game we developed a really good rotation where we were getting good scoring off the bench and among the starters. ... Alyssa Eckroth is coming on strong and gives us a good scoring punch behind our two all-region senior guards, Ari Berryhill and Jaiden Baker.
"Her ability to take some pressure off Ari and Jaiden allowed our offense to solidify. ... We're sharing the basketball and finding the hot hand. We've had a lot of girls score, and I think we've had five different girls score in double figures at least once," Petrik observed.
Eckroth, a 6-foot sophomore, has been come on like gangbusters. After appearing in just one varsity game last season, she's scored 10, 24 and 28 points in her first three outings with the Sabers. She threw in 13 rebounds, five assists and eight steals in the bargain.
Baker, 5-9, and Berryhill, 5-10, have made their presence known, both to the tune of 13.7 points per game. They share the team lead with 17 rebounds apiece, and Baker has set the pace with 13 of the team's 38 steals.
Along with those three, 5-9 junior Breena Sand (18 against Minot) and 5-8 senior Hannah Stymeist (15 against Jamestown) have also had double-figure scoring efforts. Sand is averaging 9.3 points and Stymeist is at 8.3 points per game.
Ten players, including 5-8 senior Ashley Guthmiller, 5-7 junior Hailyn Weigel, 5-4 senior Alayna Hill, 6-0 senior Isabelle Ternes and 5-7 senior Allison Thomsen have appeared in each of the first three games.
Petrik said his seniors have set the tone for the season and helped introduce the newcomers to the ins and outs of varsity basketball.
"Our seniors have been on the roster, and they know what it's like to prepare and be successful. We have seven seniors we can depend on to talk to the underclassmen when they need to pick things up," Petrik said.
Those seniors remember the abrupt end to last season halfway through the state tournament.
"After going through that, the girls have an appreciation for what they have and were ready to get back into the gym this year," Petrik noted.
Although he hasn't seen the Sabers play a game to full potential, he said he's seen flashes of what can be.
"There are stretches where we've played great and then had some letdowns. That (great basketball) is what we're working toward and we're reminding the kids that you need to have a full 36 minutes. At tournament time that's what you need to win.
"We have to figure out how we can get better, because the schedule gets pretty tough after Christmas," he said.
The new year dawns with five straight road games at Turtle Mountain (Jan. 2), St. Mary's (Jan. 5), Mandan (Jan. 8), Century (Jan. 12) and Bismarck (Jan. 19).
The Sabers play at Watford City today and at Williston on Wednesday.
Petrik said that run of away games will give the Sabers an idea of where they stand in the West Region.
"Those last three (Mandan, Century and Bismarck) are three of the top five teams in the West, for sure ... Any time you can get on the road and play some of these teams is good. ... And then those in-town games back-to-back-to-back will probably be a good measuring stick for us," he said.