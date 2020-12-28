Unbeaten Sabers looking to continue fast start

"After going through that, the girls have an appreciation for what they have and were ready to get back into the gym this year," Petrik noted.

Although he hasn't seen the Sabers play a game to full potential, he said he's seen flashes of what can be.

"There are stretches where we've played great and then had some letdowns. That (great basketball) is what we're working toward and we're reminding the kids that you need to have a full 36 minutes. At tournament time that's what you need to win.

"We have to figure out how we can get better, because the schedule gets pretty tough after Christmas," he said.

The new year dawns with five straight road games at Turtle Mountain (Jan. 2), St. Mary's (Jan. 5), Mandan (Jan. 8), Century (Jan. 12) and Bismarck (Jan. 19).

The Sabers play at Watford City today and at Williston on Wednesday.

Petrik said that run of away games will give the Sabers an idea of where they stand in the West Region.

"Those last three (Mandan, Century and Bismarck) are three of the top five teams in the West, for sure ... Any time you can get on the road and play some of these teams is good. ... And then those in-town games back-to-back-to-back will probably be a good measuring stick for us," he said.

