Unbeaten Century too much for Mandan, Patriots win 12th region title

The state’s top-ranked high school girls’ basketball team wasn’t about to be schooled by a couple of eighth-graders and their friends, no matter how good they are, Saturday at the West Region Tournament.

Instead, veterans Logan Nissley, Bergan Kinnebrew and Autumn Ketterling took charge in the second half and carried the Century Patriots to their 48th straight win, 76-52 over Minot in the region title game.

The title was Century’s 12th overall and 10th during its 14-year run of championship game appearances.

“No, it really doesn’t. People ask us that all the time,” Nissley said when asked if winning ever gets old. “It’s a great feeling to get this win with all of us here.”

Nissley and her supporting cast, which truly is more than just a supporting cast, shook off a sleepy tournament-opening win over eighth-seed Watford City and beat Legacy in the semifinals on Friday. Then the Patriots overcame a slow start Saturday.

“A lot of that was Minot. They played so hard right away and both teams were gassed. Then we had a couple of girls who made some shots,” said Century coach Nate Welstad, who was selected region coach of the year.

One of those players was Kinnebrew, who scored 17 points mostly on drives to the basket. She also had five rebounds.

Ketterling scored 14 points with the most important coming in a game-clinching run midway through the second half.

“Autumn is really special,” Nissley said. “Defensively it’s really awesome to have her.”

She also can contribute on the offensive end. With her team up just 38-35, Ketterling hit a pull-up from the lane and then one of her two three-pointers. That, combined with a three-pointer and put-back basket by Nissley, and nine points by Kinnebrew, was the boost Century needed.

“Logan is an amazing player, everyone knows that, but we all try to fill our spots and get the job done as a team,” Ketterling said. “In a big game like this, it’s kind of nerve-wracking but we just try to get those little mix-ups and errors out of the way and play our game.”

Nissley scored 26 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out four assists. Of her 26 points, 12 came on second chances.

“That’s one thing I pride myself on, getting rebounds,” Nissley said. “Nate said yesterday I’m not the fastest person in the world, so I’ve just had that sixth sense of knowing where the ball is going.”

Early on, the ball was going in. Nissley had nine of the Patriots’ first 13 points as they got out to an eight-point lead. With 5:41 to play in the first half, Kinnebrew scored on a layup for a 29-18 lead and Minot called timeout.

The rest helped as Minot came out of the break determined to go inside. Leelee Bell, an eighth-grader, scored six points of her 13 points and and by halftime, the Century lead was down to 35-29.

Century started the second half 1-for-11 and Minot 2-for-11 from the field. Ketterling’s jumper over Minot’s post with 12:26 to play launched a 23-9 run.

“A lot of that is a senior playing like a senior,” Welstad said of Ketterling. “She’s been in the program and now it’s her time and she’s capitalizing on it.”

Of Minot’s four losses this season, three have been to Century

Bell and fellow eighth-grader Maggie Fricke carried the Majettes into the title game with 30 and 16 points, respectively, in a semifinal win against Bismarck on Friday. The had 20 and 18 in a first-round win. Bell was held to 13 points and Fricke five by the Patriots.

In addition to her offense, the 5-foot-8 Ketterling’s defensive task was guarding the 6-foot Bell, who got only eight shots in the game.

Mariah Evenson was the only other Majettes in double figures with 10 points.

“She got to match up against Bell so she was working extremely hard on that end,” Welstad said of Ketterling. “She guarded her the whole game. I thought her effort on the defensive end was phenomenal and offensively she made some plays.”

Century improved to 3-1 against Minot in region title games. It won 49-41 in 2011 and 50-47 in 2015, while Minot came out on top 47-41 in 1987. Minot last won a region championship in 2001.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0