The University of Mary women's season-opening basketball series against Sioux Falls scheduled for Saturday and Sunday has been canceled.

The games were canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols. The games will not be made up.

The U-Mary men's game Saturday at Sioux Falls was still scheduled to be played.

The U-Mary women's next scheduled games are Jan. 8-9 at St. Cloud State.

