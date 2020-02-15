U-Mary women grind out home win over Crookston

Clinching a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference home playoff game on Friday didn’t mean the University of Mary’s women’s team was going to take a day off on Saturday.

In fact, the opposite was true as the Marauders turned in a workmanlike 78-70 win over Minnesota Crookston to conclude the regular season home schedule.

“If you come to our games and you’re looking for art, then you better go to the Bismarck area art gallery,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said. “When you come out here, you’re going to see some grittiness and seven of the last eight time we’ve come out on top.”

That streak began with a hard-fought, come-from-behind win over the Golden Eagles on the road.

This time, only five Marauders scored points, led by senior Cassie Askvig, who scored 28 points. Lauren Rotunda had 18 points and Coral Gillette drained five 3-pointers on her way to 15 points.

Lexie Schneider finished with 11 points and senior Christal Hearn had four.

The Marauders, whose next home game will be in the NSIC playoffs, shot 52 percent from the field but it took a big third quarter to finally put the Golden Eagles away.