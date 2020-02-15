U-Mary women grind out home win over Crookston

Clinching a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference home playoff game on Friday didn’t mean the University of Mary’s women’s team was going to take a day off on Saturday.
In fact, the opposite was true as the Marauders turned in a workmanlike 78-70 win over Minnesota Crookston to conclude the regular season home schedule.
“If you come to our games and you’re looking for art, then you better go to the Bismarck area art gallery,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said. “When you come out here, you’re going to see some grittiness and seven of the last eight time we’ve come out on top.”
That streak began with a hard-fought, come-from-behind win over the Golden Eagles on the road.
This time, only five Marauders scored points, led by senior Cassie Askvig, who scored 28 points. Lauren Rotunda had 18 points and Coral Gillette drained five 3-pointers on her way to 15 points.
Lexie Schneider finished with 11 points and senior Christal Hearn had four.
You have free articles remaining.
The Marauders, whose next home game will be in the NSIC playoffs, shot 52 percent from the field but it took a big third quarter to finally put the Golden Eagles away.
“Nothing with this squad ever goes quite how you want it to,” Neumann said. “We’re up 25 … then the assist totals went down. We ended up winning and that’s the most important thing.”
U-Mary raced out to a 17-11 lead but the Eagles came back behind Mary Burke, who finished with three 3-pointers and 21 points.
The Marauders stretched the lead to 27-19 before UMC closed within 27-26 on a three-point play by Amber Schoenickie -- her only points of the game.
It was 30-30 when U-Mary went on a 9-0 run before halftime. The Marauders picked up in the second half, extending the lead to 14 on a 28-8 run and nursed that lead throughout the second half.
Neumann said the Marauders’ work isn’t done because they locked up the third seed from the North Division.
“We have 19 wins now, 20 would be an NCAA-era record and we have 13 conference wins, 15 is the all-time. If we sweep next week, we get that,” Neumann said. “We have a lot to play for next week.”