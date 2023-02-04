It took a defensive battle in the nightcap, but the University of Mary salvaged a split of their doubleheader against Bemidji State Saturday evening.

The opener saw the University of Mary men fall behind big and unable to catch up while down a few key contributors.

In the women's game, neither team climbed above 30 percent in shooting percentage from the floor, but a big night from Addison Rozell got the Marauders through.

The Marauders are back on the road next weekend, taking on Minnesota-Duluth. The men's game tips off first at 5:30 p.m., with the women's game to follow.

Bemidji State 90, U-Mary 71

The offense U-Mary regained Friday in their battle against Minnesota-Crookston hung around, but their defense struggled to stop a hot-shooting Beavers squad.

Hitting 51 percent of their shots from the floor before the half and a sizzling 58 percent after the half, Bemidji State built up a 45-28 lead at halftime and more than held off Mary's second-half push for the 19-point win.

John Sutherland and Mohamed Kone were the spark plugs for the Beavers, with Sutherland dropping 26 points and Kone popping in 22 of his own.

Mary shot a respectable 41 percent in the first half, 11-27, but it was just off enough to allow the Beavers a big lead.

The Marauders' shooting percentage climbed to 55 percent in the second half, but too little, too late.

An offense missing Gertautas Urbonavicius was led by 15- and 13-point efforts from Ty Rogers and Deven Franks, with 10 Marauders registering a point.

U-Mary 48, Bemidji State 39

Offense was at a premium in the women's game, but thanks to a three-player offensive effort from Addison Rozell (14 points), Moriku Hakim (11 points), and Megan Voit (10 points), the Marauders earned a weekend sweep.

Each team hit on just three attempts from beyond the arc, and 27 of the game's 87 points came at the free throw line, with U-Mary going 13-for-19 at the line and the Beavers knocking home 14 of their 20 attempts.

Bemidji State was led on offense by 11 points from Trinity Yoder, their lone player in double figures.

Rozell wasn't just about offense Saturday; she added six rebounds, two assists, a steal and three of U-Mary's four blocks.

A 32-17 run across the second and third quarters was plenty for the Marauders, especially as they held the Beavers to zero points from the floor in the third quarter.

The Beavers were 3-for-25 from three-point range, going 1-21 in the first, third and fourth quarters.