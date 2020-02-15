U-Mary men fall to Crookston in final game home

The second half of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball season has been a struggle for the University of Mary. This weekend was just another part of that struggle.
Harrison Cleary scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and provided the spark late that lifted the Golden Eagles to a 68-62 win over the Marauders in their final home game of the season.
The Marauders have lost three straight games -- all at home -- and have dropped six of their last eight games.
U-Mary coach Joe Kittell took the blame for the latest setback.
“It’s on me. I didn’t do a very good job coaching this team this weekend,” Kittell said. “It’s all on me. I’ve got to get better. Our guys battled and did a lot of good things. I just didn’t have them prepared enough.”
U-Mary shot 54 percent in the first half, which ended in a strange 33-33 tie. But it hit just 32 percent in the second half and was only 3-for-15 on 3-point attempts in the game. Adding to the woes was a 13-for-20 effort at the free throw line.
Wyatt Carr drained a 3-pointer soon after the opening tip with an assist from senior Jaylan White, who moved into sixth place on the all-time assist list. White followed that with a basket for a 5-0 lead in the first minute.
U-Mary held the lead until Cleary scored with 12:05 left to put the Eagles up 11-10.
White’s basket with just more than two minutes left gave U-Mary a 33-28 lead. But Brian Sitzmann scored on a layup with 1:48 left and Cleary scored a minute later to make it a one-point game.
When the teams left the floor at the break, the Marauders led 33-32. When they came back, the game was tied at 33-33 after a scoring change. One of Malcolm Cohen’s two-point shots was changed to a 3-pointer after further review.
Nevertheless, U-Mary was in a much better position at half than they were in the first meeting between the teams. UMC led by 12 points at the break and hung on despite being outscored 43-34 in the second half.
It stayed tight through most of the second half. UMC took a lead on Cleary’s 3-pointer with 16:10 to play and extended it to 46-41 on Javier Nicolau’s dunk. Nicolau and Malcolm Cohen finished with 10 points each.
U-Mary’s last lead was 56-55 after Glenn Jordan made one of two free throws with 7:00 to play.
Brian Sitzmann’s jumper with 2:56 remaining gave the Eagles 65-61 lead. White made it a one-possession game with a free throw with 2:34 to play. But the Marauders missed their last free throw and their last five shots of the game.
Cleary applied the dagger with a fadeway 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining.
“I’d love to have had a couple more shots fall but we didn’t put guys in the right position,” Kittell said. “It’s hard just to turn it on at the end of the game. We just have to be a lot better.”
Kreklow, a junior, ended his home season with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Carr finished with 12 points.
The Marauders finish the regular season next weekend at Northern State and Minnesota State Moorhead. Then it’s on the road for the playoffs.
“At the end of the day, it’s win on Wednesday,” Kittell said of the playoffs. “Just get in a rhythm. Seeding doesn’t even matter. We just need to be playing our best basketball down the stretch.”