U-Mary men fall to Crookston in final game home

The second half of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball season has been a struggle for the University of Mary. This weekend was just another part of that struggle.

Harrison Cleary scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and provided the spark late that lifted the Golden Eagles to a 68-62 win over the Marauders in their final home game of the season.

The Marauders have lost three straight games -- all at home -- and have dropped six of their last eight games.

U-Mary coach Joe Kittell took the blame for the latest setback.

“It’s on me. I didn’t do a very good job coaching this team this weekend,” Kittell said. “It’s all on me. I’ve got to get better. Our guys battled and did a lot of good things. I just didn’t have them prepared enough.”

U-Mary shot 54 percent in the first half, which ended in a strange 33-33 tie. But it hit just 32 percent in the second half and was only 3-for-15 on 3-point attempts in the game. Adding to the woes was a 13-for-20 effort at the free throw line.