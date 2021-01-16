U-Mary men bounce back, split at Duluth

The shots were falling early, and the University of Mary men’s basketball team took advantage.

The Marauders shot nearly 60 percent from the field in the first half and went on to post an 80-70 road win over Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday. The win gave U-Mary its second consecutive Northern Sun weekend split.

U-Mary connected on 16 of 27 first-half field goal attempts (16 for 27), including 6 of 12 (50 percent) from 3-point range in building a 43-38 halftime lead over the Bulldogs.

The Marauders finished at 52.8 percent for the game (28 for 53) and 9 for-20 (45 percent) from long range.

Trever Kaiser led the way for the Marauders. The junior guard from Dassel, Minn., finished with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds.

Matthew Kreklow added 14 for U-Mary (2-4, 2-2 NSIC). Kam Warrens went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 off the bench and Wyatt Carr added 10.

The Bulldogs won 72-50 on Friday night.

Joshua Brown led UMD (2-1, 1-1 NSIC) with 19. Austin Andrews added 17 points and nine rebounds and Mason Steffen added 11 off the bench for the Bulldogs.

The Marauders travel to Bemidji State next weekend.