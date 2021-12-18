U-Mary edges out sweep over UM-Crookston

Neither U-Mary basketball team had it easy Saturday, no matter the record of their opponents. But with key moments from big performers, both teams emerged from their second double-header in as many days with their second doubleheader sweep of the season.

Read on to find out how it happened.

U-MARY MBB 65, UM-CROOKSTON 60

A notoriously slow-starting U-Mary men's team got off to a hot start in the first half against the Golden Eagles. Josh Sipes (10 points, four rebounds) and Kai Huntsberry (25 points, four rebounds, four assists) were both shooting well early, and the Marauders powered out to a ten-point lead, 17-7.

Huntsberry's jumper with 8:20 left in the first half gave U-Mary a 13-point advantage, but that's as close as U-Mary fans would get to seeing a game without drama.

The Marauders' hot-shooting start cooled off and with UM-Crookston's shooting crew finally getting some of their shots to fall, the U-Mary lead sunk as low as three on two separate occasions, once with 2:37 left in the half and then again with 1:22 left.

Josh Sipes had the last word of the half, as he sunk a jumper with three seconds left after a timeout by the Marauders to push the U-Mary lead back to five.

A three-point play early in the second half by Jacob Jackson kept the Marauders in front for a moment, but the Golden Eagles started hot and took their first lead of the game with 15:25 left in the second half on a Nathaniel Powell layup.

Having surrendered the lead for the first time since it was 3-2 UM-Crookston not even two minutes into the game, the Marauders weren't going to give it up easy.

Sipes answered with a layup of his own to tie the game at 36, then Matthew Johnson made his only three-pointer of the day to push the lead to three, 39-36.

Leonard Dixon of the Golden Eagles, who was second on his team with 13 points, answered with a distance ball of his own, and the ledger was right back to even at 39-all.

More than two minutes would pass before either team would add on to the scoreboard, but two free throws from Zach Westphal gave the Golden Eagles the lead back, 41-39. Regan Tollefson's only points of the game tied it back up at 41, and the two teams would continue trading the lead back and forth until just over seven minutes remained in the game.

With the Golden Eagles holding a four-point advantage thanks to a three-pointer by leading scorer Ethan Channel, Davids Atelbauers answered with a three of his own, and then Huntsberry went off again.

Interrupted only by a three-pointer by Kade Amundson, Huntsberry scored 11 of the Marauders' 14 final points to close out a 17-8 run for U-Mary.

With a couple of well-timed fouls down the stretch to prevent the Golden Eagles from getting up shots that could have cut into their lead, the Marauders hung on for a five-point win, breaking a four-game losing streak that lasted from the previous U-Mary doubleheader win this season.

U-MARY 74, UM-CROOKSTON 73

A cursory glance at U-Mary's and Minnesota-Crookston's records before this game didn't come close to giving the Marauders an idea of the fight they would have against the Golden Eagles.

By the way U-Mary started, one would have thought it wouldn't take long for the Marauders to gain plenty of separation and cruise to a win. The game started as it would end, with a two-point basket from U-Mary star Lexie Schneider, taking not even 15 seconds to get the first points on the board.

Behind two made shots apiece from Macy Williams and Megan Zander, plus Schneider's second bucket, the Marauders had a 13-6 lead halfway through the first quarter.

The second half of the first quarter, unfortunately for U-Mary, belonged entirely to the Golden Eagles. A 15-3 run by the Eagles zoomed Minnesota-Crookston into the lead, and the quarter ended with a 21-16 lead for the visitors.

Play across the second quarter favored the Marauders even less. Crookston's lead boomeranged back and forth between as low as three points and as high as 11, with the lead going no lower than eight after a three-pointer by Carpenter with 3:55 to go in the half.

A 7-4 run by Williams and Voit in the final two minutes staunched the bleeding somewhat, but the Marauders still stared down the barrel of an eight-point deficit (39-31) coming out of halftime.

Carpenter and the Golden Eagles weren't giving up their lead easily, and after the Eagles' Alex Page made a two-point shot to push the lead to 13, 51-38, the Marauders decided enough was enough and made their own run.

Another three-pointer from U-Mary sharpshooter Voit, who had three to push her team-leading total to 42 on the season, was the kickstarter. After a two-point response from the Golden Eagles, a 10-0 run led by five points from Schneider got the lead right back down to two, 53-51, as the horn to signal the final quarter break sounded.

Macy Williams tied things up 20 seconds in with a jumper, and two free throws from Addison Rozell gave the Marauders their first lead since that 13-6 lead in the first quarter evaporated.

Minnesota-Crookston again wouldn't go away quietly. A jumper by Mary Burke tied the game up yet again at 55, then the teams traded the lead back and forth over the next few minutes.

A three-pointer by Abi Fraaza of the Golden Eagles with 3:52 left put the Marauders back into chase mode, and while it took them a minute, four points from Schneider and Williams got the game tied right back up at 67 with 2:54 to go.

What easily could have been the game-ending sequence happened with just over a minute to go. A layup by Kylie Post pushed the lead to two for the Golden Eagles, and she was fouled by Ryleigh Wacha. Post missed the free throw for the three-point play, but Mary Burke snagged the rebound and Bren Fox hit a jumper with 43 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles a four-point lead.

Wacha atoned for her foul with a three-pointer to make it a one-point game with 27 seconds left. With no time left to rely on the shot clock, the Marauders had to foul.

They got a gift when Carpenter missed both free throws, and not only did Schneider grab the rebound to ensure her team would gain possession this time, she dropped in a layup with four seconds left to give the Marauders the lead at 74-73.

A last-second heave by Jes Mertens missed the mark, and the Marauders got to exhale, free from what could have been a devastating loss. Schneider did it all for her team in the win, with a game-high 21 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Williams had a special moment of her own, as she scored her 1000th career point in the victory while finishing second on the team with 15 points. She added four assists, a rebound and two steals for good measure.

UP NEXT

The U-Mary women have one last game before the calendar flips to 2022, as they face Valley City State University on Dec. 30 at McDowell Activity Center. The U-Mary men are done until after the calendar flip, as they join the women for a doubleheader against Minot State University on Jan. 2. The U-Mary women's game against VCSU tips off a 4 p.m. The men tip off the double-header with Minot State at 2 p.m., with the women following at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0