Tribes starts fast with win over NHSC

Superior firepower left no doubt about the final result for United Tribes Tuesday night, but head coach Pete Conway was pleased with how his team got there.

The Thunderbirds allowed just 25 first-half points and dished out 38 assists in a 143-65 season-opening win over Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College of New Town.

“The big thing we’ve been emphasizing is control what we can control. Play hard. Get stops defensively. Share the basketball. I thought we did a good job with in those areas, especially in the first half,” Conway said. “There were a lot of positives overall.”

Famous Lefthand, a returning All-American, netted 23 points in typically efficient fashion, making 11 of 15 shots.

In all, 14 players scored, and half were in double figures.

“I thought we shared the ball well. The ball was moving and that’s how we want to play,” Conway said. “We have a lot of skilled guys, but it’s a lot harder to defend when everyone’s involved.”

Sylvester Union, one of three standout returners for the Thunderbirds on the perimeter, finished with 16 points. DK Middleton, the Thunderbirds’ other ace returner, scored six points, but dished out a team-best 11 assists in 20 minutes.

“I thought our experienced guys played well and the freshmen came in and looked pretty good,” Conway said.

Cayden Redfield, starting in the post, posted 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals in his college debut.

“He didn’t play a ton of minutes, but I thought Cayden did some good things,” Conway said.

Nobody played more than 20 minutes as Conway gave everyone a shot in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

“It was fun to have a big crowd tonight and the way to keep them interested and coming back is to play hard and put a good product on the floor,” Conway said.

Belcourt’s Tristin Davis scored 15 points off the bench. Jesse White, the 2021 Mr. Basketball award winner from White Shield, scored 12 points in his first game with the Thunderbirds. Jayden Yankton, a Mr. Basketball finalist last season at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, scored 10. Rance Harrison, another promising perimeter player, also had 10.

The level of competition takes a big step up this weekend with three games in three days at the Mon-Dak Preseason Conference Tournament in New Town. The Thunderbirds open against Bismarck State College, in coach Kevin Rice’s first game at the helm of the Mystics, at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

“We’re going to find out a lot more about where we’re at this weekend,” Conway said. “We’ll be tested against really good teams and that’s what you want early in the season.”

United Tribes 143, NHSC 65

NHSC 25 40 — 65

UTTC 74 69 — 143

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College – Jackson 4, Paige 18, Hernandez 2, Shellman 25, Abbey 16. Totals: 25-74 FG, Three-pointers: 7-33 Paige 3, Shellman 2, Abbey 2, 8-20 FT, 32 Rebounds Jackson 8, 12 Assists Shellman 4, Abbey 4, 3 Steals Shellman 3, 1 Blocked shot Shellman 1, 20 Turnovers, 13 Fouls Jackson 5.

United Tribes Technical College – Famous Lefthand 23, DK Middleton 6, Sylvester Union 16, Jesse White 12, Cayden Redfield 15, Jayden Yankton 10, Keshaume Thigh 7, Rance Harrison 10, Charles LaChapelle 6, Tristin Davis 15, Teron Sazure 4, DeSean Butler 7, Jayce Archambault 3, Tyree Whitcomb 9. Totals: 62-106 FG, Three-pointers: 9-21 Union 2, Davis 2, Yankton 2, Thigh 1, Redfield 1, 69 Rebounds White 6, 38 Assists Middleton 11, 14 Steals 4 with 2, 2 Blocked shots Whitcomb 2, 9 Turnovers, 18 Fouls.

Records: United Tribes Technical College 1-0; Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College 0-1.