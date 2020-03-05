Trenton tops Shiloh at state 'B' girls tournament in Grand Forks

Trenton tops Shiloh at state 'B' girls tournament in Grand Forks

{{featured_button_text}}

Kaity Hove poured in 20 points to lead Trenton to a 56-50 win over Shiloh Chrisitian on Thursday at the state Class B tournament in Grand Forks.

The unbeaten Tigers outscored the Skyhawks 18-12 in the fourth quarter. Shiloh had the game tied 38-38 entering the final eight minutes.

Trenton led 19-10 after the opening quarter, but Shiloh stormed back to take a 28-26 lead at the break.

Jacie Hall carried the Skyhawks. The 6-foot-2 junior scored 24 points. Kennady Walth and Aliyah Schock added nine points each.

Trenton, which faces Grafton at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals, got 15 points from Raquel Archer. Alyssa St. Pierre added 11 for the Tigers.

Grafton 61, Rugby 45

Three players scored 11 points or more for Grafton in its victory over Rugby.

The high-point scorer was Julia Dusek with 15 points. Carlee Sieben added 14.

Brooke Blessum and Mykell Heidlebaugh totaled 13 points each for Rugby.

Langdon-E-M 56, Hettinger-Scranton 35

Top-seeded Langdon-Edmore-Munich outscored Hettinger-Scranton 32-15 in the second half to pull away for a 21-point triumph.

Morgan Freije's 18 points led all scorers for the Cardinals. Callie Ronningen was right behind with 17 points.

Alyssa Andress paced Hettinger-Scranton with 14 points. Samantha Oase added 12.

Central Cass 80, LaMoure-L-M 55

Central Cass and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion combined for 57 third-quarter points but it was the Squirrels cruising to a comfortable win.

Decontee Smith led all scorers in the game with 20 points for Central Cass.

Molly Musland and Kaylynn Siedschlag led the Loboes with 15 points each.

Grafton 61, Rugby 45

Rugby;5;16;25;45

Grafton;10;21;40;61

Rugby (45): Brooke Blessum 13, Mykell Heidlebaugh 13, Sarah Blessum 7, Tesha Sobolik 6, Bella McCabe 3, Anna Johnson 3. Totals: 16-54 FG, Three-pointers: Heidlebaugh 3, Sobolik 2, McCabe, 7-12 FT, 11 Fouls, 13 Turnovers.

Grafton (61): Julia Dusek 15, Carlee Sieben 14, Walker Demers 11, Cassie Sieben 8, Reagan Hanson 5, Anna Carignan 4, Cassie Erickson 4. Totals: 27-59 FG, Three-pointers: 6-17 (Sieben 2, Sieben 2, Hanson, Dusek), 10 Fouls, 11 Turnovers.

Trenton 56, Shiloh Christian 50

SC;10;28;38;50

Trenton;19;26;38;56

Shiloh Christian (50): Kennady Walth 9, Aliya Schock 9, Grace Kelly 2, Kelsey Mischel 6, Jacie Hall 24. Totals: 19-40 FG, Three-pointers: 6-11 (Schock 3, Mischel 2, Walth), 6-10 FT, 10 Fouls, 10 Turnovers.

Trenton (56): Kaity Hove 20, Raquel Archer 15, Alexa St. Pierre 5, Alyssa St. Pierre 11, Kella Norby 2, Jacee Turcotte 3. Totals: 17-37 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Archer 3, St. Pierre, Turcotte), 15 Fouls, 8 Turnovers.

Langdon-E-M 56, Hettinger-Scranton 35

HS;16;20;26;35

LA;16;24;41;56

Hettinger-Scranton (35): Alyssa Andress 14, Samantha Oase 12, Bailee Pierce 3, Carolyn Schultz 3, Quinn Mellmer 3. Totals: 13-33 FG, Three-pointers: 3-8 (Pierce, Schultz, Mellmer), 9 Fouls, 22 Turnovers.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (56): Morgan Freije 18, Callie Ronningen 17, Kaylee Lowery 6, Lexis Olson 6, Kaitlynn Scherr 5, Jaya Henderson 2, Cora Badding 2. Totals: 23-54 FG, Three-pointers: 2-11 (Ronningen, Scherr), 8-10 FT, 12 Fouls, 10 Turnovers.

Central Cass 80, LaMoure-L-M 55

LLM;3;14;41;55

CC;7;20;57;80

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (55): Molly Musland 16, Kaylynn Siedschlag 16, Ellie Holen 15, Allie Hebl 7, Mollie Robbins 1. Totals: 15-57 FG, Three-pointers: Musland 4, Siedschlag 4, Holen, Hebl, 10-28, 22 Fouls, 14 Turnovers.

Central Cass (80): Decontee Smith 18, Jaylin Cotton 14, Isabelle Linnard 13, Kailey McKinnon 12, Morgan Lies 9, Rylie Holzer 7, Emma Lee 4, Camry Nelson 2, Klaire Cotton 1. Totals: 23-59 FG, Three-pointers: 3-8 (Cotton 2, Lee), 17 Fouls, 11 Turnovers.

0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News