Trenton tops Shiloh at state 'B' girls tournament in Grand Forks

Kaity Hove poured in 20 points to lead Trenton to a 56-50 win over Shiloh Chrisitian on Thursday at the state Class B tournament in Grand Forks.
The unbeaten Tigers outscored the Skyhawks 18-12 in the fourth quarter. Shiloh had the game tied 38-38 entering the final eight minutes.
Trenton led 19-10 after the opening quarter, but Shiloh stormed back to take a 28-26 lead at the break.
Jacie Hall carried the Skyhawks. The 6-foot-2 junior scored 24 points. Kennady Walth and Aliyah Schock added nine points each.
Trenton, which faces Grafton at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals, got 15 points from Raquel Archer. Alyssa St. Pierre added 11 for the Tigers.
Grafton 61, Rugby 45
Three players scored 11 points or more for Grafton in its victory over Rugby.
The high-point scorer was Julia Dusek with 15 points. Carlee Sieben added 14.
You have free articles remaining.
Brooke Blessum and Mykell Heidlebaugh totaled 13 points each for Rugby.
Langdon-E-M 56, Hettinger-Scranton 35
Top-seeded Langdon-Edmore-Munich outscored Hettinger-Scranton 32-15 in the second half to pull away for a 21-point triumph.
Morgan Freije's 18 points led all scorers for the Cardinals. Callie Ronningen was right behind with 17 points.
Alyssa Andress paced Hettinger-Scranton with 14 points. Samantha Oase added 12.
Central Cass 80, LaMoure-L-M 55
Central Cass and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion combined for 57 third-quarter points but it was the Squirrels cruising to a comfortable win.
Decontee Smith led all scorers in the game with 20 points for Central Cass.
Molly Musland and Kaylynn Siedschlag led the Loboes with 15 points each.