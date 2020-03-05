Trenton tops Shiloh at state 'B' girls tournament in Grand Forks

Kaity Hove poured in 20 points to lead Trenton to a 56-50 win over Shiloh Chrisitian on Thursday at the state Class B tournament in Grand Forks.

The unbeaten Tigers outscored the Skyhawks 18-12 in the fourth quarter. Shiloh had the game tied 38-38 entering the final eight minutes.

Trenton led 19-10 after the opening quarter, but Shiloh stormed back to take a 28-26 lead at the break.

Jacie Hall carried the Skyhawks. The 6-foot-2 junior scored 24 points. Kennady Walth and Aliyah Schock added nine points each.

Trenton, which faces Grafton at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals, got 15 points from Raquel Archer. Alyssa St. Pierre added 11 for the Tigers.

Grafton 61, Rugby 45

Three players scored 11 points or more for Grafton in its victory over Rugby.

The high-point scorer was Julia Dusek with 15 points. Carlee Sieben added 14.

Brooke Blessum and Mykell Heidlebaugh totaled 13 points each for Rugby.

Langdon-E-M 56, Hettinger-Scranton 35

Top-seeded Langdon-Edmore-Munich outscored Hettinger-Scranton 32-15 in the second half to pull away for a 21-point triumph.