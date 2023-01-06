Total team effort lifts Marauders past Southwest Minnesota State

Cliches are a dime a dozen.

Sorry, but the University of Mary women’s basketball turned in a (gulp) total team effort on Friday at the McDowell Activity Center to beat Southwest Minnesota State 89-74 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action.

Five Marauders scored in double figures and two more finished with eight points as the team rang in the new year with a wire-to-wire win. The home team scored 13 seconds into the game and never trailed.

“They were tremendous on offense,” Marauders head coach Rick Neumann said of Addison Rozell and Mo Hakim, who combined for 30 points. “Our bread is buttered inside out. “That’s a 6-2 basketball team. I was really nervous coming in. The thing about the South is you never really see them until they come in.”

Megan Zander and Rozell led the Marauders in scoring with 16 points each. Hakim added 14. Megan Voit had 12 on four 3-pointers. Ryleigh Wacha added 11.

It marked the fourth straight game of double-digit scoring for Hakim. She scored 11, 14 and a career-best 15 in her previous three games while also pulling down 19 rebounds. She had six more boards against the Mustangs.

Almost as impressive as the balanced scoring was the Marauders’ team shooting effort from the free throw line and from the field. They made 23 of 24 free throws, led by Hakim, who went 8-for-8.

Equally impressive was the way the Marauders shared the wealth. Eight different players combined for 19 assists on 30 made field goals. Zander led the way with four assists.

Five players blocked shots, led by Rozell’s three.

Rozell complemented her big night scoring with a team-high seven rebounds. Hakim and Zander added six apiece as the Marauders won the rebounding battle 36-23.

“I honestly thought we played OK (defense),” Neumann added. “What we wanted to do was run them off the line and we did and we didn’t foul them around the rim. You can honestly say in a game where you gave up 74, we actually played pretty well defensively.”

The Marauders stymied the third-highest scoring offense in the NSIC by holding them to 42 percent shooting. Four Mustangs average double figures but only Bri Stoltzman (24 points) and Peyton Blandin (12) reached that level. Leading scorer Hannah Parsley had just six points and none before the one-minute mark of the third quarter.

The Marauders took a 30-20 lead after one quarter.

SMSU made several runs in the second and third quarters, but the Marauders -- the whole team -- was too much. Each time it got close, the Marauders would pull away to a comfortable lead.

The Marauders hope to make it three wins in four games today when they play host to the University of Sioux Falls. Another “total team effort” would help after tough back-to-back home losses to St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth in December.

“We just played really well and kept scoring,” Neumann said. “Fun basketball game. Now we have to see if we can do it again tomorrow. Hopefully we come rejuvenated and get a home sweep to start 2023.”