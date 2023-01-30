Top-ranked Century holds off No. 3 Mandan in marquee matchup

Monday night basketball at Century produced a marquee game on a frigid night in Bismarck.

Century led by 10 in the first half. Mandan flipped the script and took an eight-point second-half lead before Anthony Doppler took over at the end.

The 6-4 all-state senior scored the Patriots' last six points of the game as top-ranked Century held off a stellar Mandan squad, 75-73.

"We gotta tip our hat to them. They're pretty good," Doppler said of the 12-2 Braves. "We haven't really had many close games, especially in the second half. We got down by eight, but didn't panic and were able to make some big plays down the stretch."

Doppler hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to break a 73-73 tie.

Tahrye Frank had a tough look on a drive that nearly went in the closing seconds to force overtime. Rustin Medenwald, who poured in a game-high 26 points for the Braves, got the rebound but 6-10 Ryan Erikson was there to block the shot as time expired.

"Really proud of our team. I thought we played well," Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. "It was two good teams going at it. Century's really good and they made a couple plays at the end that ended up being the difference."

Century was without all-state guard Isaiah Schafer who missed the game due to illness. Schafer played Saturday against Williston and had 22 points.

"Obviously not having Isaiah, that's a big deal for us," Doppler said. "To be able to beat a team like Mandan without him, that's pretty big."

Century led 40-30 late in the first half, but a 24-8 second-half run by the Braves had Mandan in front 63-55 with 7:48 left. At that point, the near capacity crowd was wondering if they were about to see the Patriots lose for the first time this season.

"Mandan does a great job with their cutting and ball movement. They're unselfish. They play a version of small ball that's difficult for a big team to match up with," Century head coach Darin Mattern said. "We went to a zone. First time we've used it all year. I think it ended up being the difference for us because we did not do a very good job of staying in front of them all night."

Senior Tyler Birst gave the Patriots 16 big points, including a tough driving layup to get the home team within 71-69 with 1:20 left. Doppler followed with a swooping, scoop layup from a tricky angle to tie it at 71.

"They were doubling Ryan, so that opened up a little space and I was able to get downhill," Doppler said. "We just needed buckets."

Erikson finished with 16 points, but Birst's performance was critical.

"Tyler was tremendous. The last month or so, he's played really well," Mattern said of Birst, who was a key football player for the Patriots in the fall. "I'm really happy for him. He's a great kid and a great competitor and tonight he made some huge plays."

With Century up 73-71 after another Doppler bucket, Medenwald was fouled and knocked down two clutch free throws to tie the game again.

"Rustin played really well," Brandon Schafer said. "He was aggressive going to the basket and finished really well around the rim and that's not easy to do against Century with their size."

Hudson Sheldon finished with 17 points for Mandan. Frank had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Karsyn Jabonski added 10.

"To beat them on their home court, you almost have to play a perfect game," Brandon Schafer said. "Obviously them not having Isaiah (Schafer), he's a heckuva player. We had opportunities. In the last two minutes, we had a couple turnovers, missed a front end, but we were right there. We had a chance.

"We've been playing really good basketball. It's nice in that we have St. Mary's (Tuesday). We have to come right back tomorrow and be ready to go."

Century heads to Watford City to face the Wolves. Mattern said there's still plenty of work to be done for his veteran team.

"If you want to be a team that makes a run in the postseason you have to be able to execute on both ends and at times we didn't do a very good job of that tonight," Mattern said. "We'll go back to the drawing board and get better and we still got five weeks to do that."

Monday night's game was originally scheduled for Dec. 22, but was postponed because of the blizzard.