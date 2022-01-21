Top-ranked Century flips script, beats Bismarck High

Game No. 2 between Century and Bismarck was nearly as good as the first. End result was different this time, though.

Nobody would complain if there's a couple more meetings between the two titans. Those would be in Bismarck, too -- at the region and state tournaments.

Friday night's game was another gem, with the top-ranked Patriots pulling out an 85-79 victory, flipping the script from the Jan. 4 meeting at Century, a 106-103 BHS win.

"Bismarck and Century has always been a big rivalry and I think it's back in full force," Century head coach Darin Mattern said. "I think these kids have put on a really good show for the fans in our two matchups this season. That's what happens when you put a bunch of good players on the floor, and both of these teams have a bunch of good players."

Ryan Erikson, Century's versatile 6-foot-10 junior, ranks near the top of the list. His 18-point, 10-rebound performance played a big part in a career-first.

"I've never beat BHS before," said Erikson, who's been on varsity since his freshman year. "They're really good. Feels good to come in here and get a win after they beat us in our gym."

Century, which improved to 10-1, led by 12 (32-20) in the first half and 10 (77-67) in the second half, but Bismarck High is a tough team to bury.

Isaiah Schafer's three-pointer from the 10-foot volleyball line made it 77-67 Century, but the Demons stormed back.

Two dunks in a row by BHS star Treysen Eaglestaff, the second a one-handed windmill hammer-jam, cut the deficit to six. After a Century turnover, Eaglestaff sank a deep three-pointer to make it 77-74. Kyler Scott turned another Century mistake in a running hoop and the lead was down to one with three minutes still to play.

William Ware sank the second of his two three-pointers to push the lead back to 80-76. Later, Erikson knocked down two free throws to push the lead back to six at 82-76 with 90 seconds left.

"They do a really good job of speeding you up. I thought for the most part we handled their pressure well," Erikson said. "It got a little hectic, I guess you could say. I missed a few free throws, that didn't help, but we were able to close it out."

Eight players scored for both teams.

Schafer topped Century with 22 points. Ware added 12, Connor Trahan 11 and Anthony Doppler 10. Tyler Birst added six off the bench and Trayton Hinderer sank a needed three-pointer to give Century a 67-62 lead.

"I thought we had a lot of kids make plays tonight and against a team of that caliber, you need contributions from everybody," Mattern said. "They're just a very difficult team to play against because they play so fast. You can't simulate that in practice."

Eaglestaff poured in 26 points to lead the Demons. The 6-6 ace also had six rebounds and four assists. Scott finished with 20 points for the 9-2 Demons, 18 coming before halftime.

"With Eaglestaff, he's such a special kid, you pay so much attention to him and they have other guys that can score," Mattern said. "Defensively, I thought we played really hard. We probably did about as good as you can against them. Really proud of our kids."

It was a marquee win for the Patriots, played in front of a packed house. Virtually every seat was filled and the walking track above the court lined with humanity.

"It was fun, obviously a lot more fun when you win," Erikson said. "It was an attitude game. We knew we could beat them and it's good to get it done because they are a very good team."

Nobody would be surprised if the two teams meet again.

It'd be fun for fans, but the coaches?

"Well, I'll tell you, it felt like two games," Mattern said. "Just really intense, but we're ecstatic coming into their building and getting a win after they got us in our place."

Bismarck has another tough one Tuesday night against No. 2 Minot, at home. The Patriots are in Dickinson the same night.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

