Third time's a charm for Mandan, Braves knock off second-seeded Century

Third time's a charm. Tough to beat a team three times. Mandan proved both cliches true Thursday night at the perfect time.

Tahrye Frank poured in 24 points as Mandan held off Century 63-62 to pull off, by seed at least, the first upset of the West Region tournament. The seventh-seeded Braves had lost twice to second-seeded Century previously by a combined seven points.

"We knew we could beat them if we played really well for the entire game," Frank said. "They're a very good team for sure, but we were confident. The first two games against them were really close, but we lost. This is much better."

The Braves led by double figures, or close, for much of the second half.

Some shaky Mandan free throw shooting late opened the door for Century. A three-pointer by Anthony Doppler with 35 seconds left cut the Mandan lead to 61-59.

Karsyn Jablonski made one free throw to push the lead to three. A difficult three-point attempt to tie by Doppler with 16 seconds left was off. Nathan Gerding got the rebound and made one of two at the line to push the lead to four (63-59) with 12 seconds left. Connor Trahan banked in a three-pointer to cut the lead to one, but the last three seconds ran off the clock without the Braves having to in-bound the ball.

"I think it was just our effort. We were going 100 miles per hour the whole game," said Frank, also a terrific wide receiver for the Braves in football. "Yeah, it got close late. We knew they'd make a run at us, we were just able to hold on this time. It's never easy, but it's a big win for sure."

Mandan's 11-11 record coming in was deceiving. Five of the 11 were by single digits. Century's win over the Braves in December was on a halfcourt heave at the horn in overtime.

"Yesterday at practice we told the guys, yeah, we're the 7-seed and they're the 2-seed. Yes, they're a great team, but so are we," Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. "Everybody's been saying how we got a tough draw, but you know what, so did (Century). I don't know how much they wanted to play us.

"I just have a ton of faith and belief in our kids. I really, really like this team. I have all season. Just really happy for them tonight and proud of how they played."

Both teams had to navigate foul trouble to key players.

Karsyn Jablonski, the Braves' junior point guard, had three fouls before the break and four early in the second half. Sophomore Rustin Medenwald (7 points) provided solid play on both ends of the floor.

"Rustin didn't play like a sophomore," Schafer said. "He made a really big three-pointer and played terrific defense on (Isaiah) Schafer."

Century big man Ryan Erikson was limited to 23 minutes. He got his fourth foul with 10 minutes left in the second half.

Doppler tried to pick up the slack. The 6-foot-4 junior netted 24 points on 10-of-22 shooting. Doppler also had five rebounds. Erikson had 13 points and 13 rebounds despite the foul issues.

The Braves held Century to 40 percent shooting.

"They're so skilled and have so many guys that can score, to hold them to 62, it's a great effort," Schafer said. "We did a really good job of not giving them many easy baskets. I thought we made it hard for them."

Mandan shot nearly 47 percent, and committed just 12 turnovers.

"I thought we did a really good job taking care of the basketball," Schafer said. "You can't give a team like Century extra possessions."

Gerding finished with 12 points and five rebounds for the Braves. Aaron Grubb played all 36 minutes, totaling 10 points and nine rebounds.

Frank played the starring role, though. His jumper in the lane gave the Braves a 59-47 lead with 4:20 left.

Century stormed back, but again Frank had the key hoop, driving in the lane for a tough finish to push the lead back to 61-56 with 45 seconds left. Seconds earlier, he had missed two fee throws.

"We just kinda go by who's hot, who's got it going in that game," Frank said. "Tonight, I was kinda feeling it. My teammates did a great job getting me the ball, but in any other game it could any one of our guys. That's the way it's been for us all season."

Up next for the Braves is a semifinal matchup against third-seeded Bismarck. Mandan will not lack for belief. The Braves won at BHS 100-95 Feb. 15.

"This is a great feeling. First time playing at WDA, it's a huge win, but we want to get to state," Frank said. "We just have to come out and play 100 miles per hour. Should be another great game. We're going to have to bring it again."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.