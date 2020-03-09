Third-quarter surge lifts New Salem-Almont over Garrison

New Salem-Almont's third-quarter surge sent the Holsteins through to the Region 5 tournament semifinals on Monday.
Tied 20-all after a choppy first half, the Holsteins scored six points in the first 60 seconds of the third quarter. That burst initiated an 11-point run to start the second half en route to a 55-44 victory over Garrison at the Bismarck Event Center.
"We always talk about the team that goes on a run to start the third quarter is going to have a good shot to win the basketball game," New Salem-Almont coach Ben Kringstad said. "We need our defense to turn into offense for us and the pressure to start the third quarter was able to get us a few easy points."
The Holsteins (16-7) turned Garrison over three times in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Tayden Soupir turned two of them into four points on layups. Soupir, a senior, scored 14 of his game-high 19 points after halftime.
"The first half, we were getting used to playing in here. It's a lot different than a high school gym," Soupir said. "I wasn't performing like I needed to in the first half. I took a couple 3-balls right away because I thought they might be falling, but they weren't. My dad (Tony) is an assistant coach. If I settle for jumpers, he gets after me and tells me to attack. In the second half, I was able to get to rim and perform better for my team."
For Soupir, a senior, there's plenty of added motivation with the clock ticking on his high school career.
"It's crazy to think about, but I'm not ready to be done. We've talked a lot as a team about not being satisfied," Soupir said. "We want to keep the season alive."
The Holsteins are guaranteed two more games, but the next one will be tough. Waiting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the semifinals is 10th-ranked Shiloh Christian. The Skyhawks won the regular-season meeting in New Salem 47-36 on Jan. 23.
"For us, its defense, defense, defense and defense," Soupir said. "Jaden Mitzel's a great player. We know it's a big challenge, but we're excited to have a shot. This is what you hope for."
Soupir had a strong all-around game for the Holsteins. He pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds and also led everybody in assists (6).
"When we're at our best, a lot of guys are scoring. We've got Weston (Kuhn) and Logan (Becker) and Jake (Sanders) inside and we've got good shooters on the outside," Soupir said. "How we played in the second half, we have to carry that over to tomorrow."
Becker came off the bench to score 12 points for the Holsteins. Kuhn registered a double double with 11 points and 11 boards.
New Salem-Almont might be down a starter against Shiloh. Promising sophomore Dylan Rud (6 points, 5 rebounds in 17 minutes) rolled his right ankle in the third quarter and did not return.
"The one goal we have as a team is to make the regional tournament," Kringstad said. "You gotta get here, then you gotta get hot, and if you do, you have a shot at state."
All 44 of Garrison's points were scored by non-seniors. Connor Kerzmann, a freshman, led the way with 15 points. Carson Calhoun added 12. Jackson Rensch scored 10 points off the bench.
