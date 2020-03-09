Third-quarter surge lifts New Salem-Almont over Garrison

New Salem-Almont's third-quarter surge sent the Holsteins through to the Region 5 tournament semifinals on Monday.

Tied 20-all after a choppy first half, the Holsteins scored six points in the first 60 seconds of the third quarter. That burst initiated an 11-point run to start the second half en route to a 55-44 victory over Garrison at the Bismarck Event Center.

"We always talk about the team that goes on a run to start the third quarter is going to have a good shot to win the basketball game," New Salem-Almont coach Ben Kringstad said. "We need our defense to turn into offense for us and the pressure to start the third quarter was able to get us a few easy points."

The Holsteins (16-7) turned Garrison over three times in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Tayden Soupir turned two of them into four points on layups. Soupir, a senior, scored 14 of his game-high 19 points after halftime.