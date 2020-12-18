TAB: St. Mary's girls are younger, smaller

High school athletic coaches know graduation is a fact of life, but that doesn't make things any easier when it bites hard.
That's where St. Mary's coach BJ Etzold finds himself. Last spring, graduation chomped down really hard on his girls basketball team.
Moving on were four girls who had formed the nucleus of teams that won 58 games over a four-season span. Twice during that span the Saints played in the state tournament, finishing third in 2018.
"We started our five seniors pretty much the whole year. ... I think we graduated about 90 percent of our scoring," Etzold said, looking back to last season.
Indeed, the Saints' top four rebounders and scorers, all with double-figure averages, graduated, and they had eaten up a lot of minutes.
That group included two six-footers, a loss that completely changes the complexion of Etzold's team. Instead of twin towers, he's working with a group that has just one experienced player, sophomore Mykie Messer, as tall as 5-9.
"Some of (the graduated players) played as freshmen and sophomores, so we've got a lot of holes to fill. We've been used to having two 6-footers ... so we'll play a different style. We'll speed it up and find different ways to get the ball into the paint," Etzold said.
Four girls who played in 20 or more games form the Saints' new nucleus, but none were honest-to-goodness starters last winter.
Maddy Miller, a 5-foot-4 senior, averaged 4.2 points with 24 steals last season.
"She played in every single game. She was the first guard off the bench and started a few games early in the season," Etzold said.
Lydia Spies, a 5-7 sophomore, averaged 1.6 points and earned more playing time as the season progressed.
"She played a lot down the stretch and may have averaged six points a game late in the season," Etzold noted.
Messer, a 5-9 sophomore, averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds.
"Down the stretch it was more like six or seven points per game. Both she and Lydia were big contributors through the last week of the season and through the WDA tournament," Etzold said.
Grace Vetter, a 5-4 senior, played primarily because of her defense.
"Grace probably played 15 minutes as game, or so. ... She was one of our best defenders last year," Etzold observed.
Etzold hopes to have three other players -- 5-6 senior Eden Schlinger, 5-5 senior Avery Wanner and sophomore Josie Armstrong -- who battled injuries last season back in the fold.
"Avery Wanner played the first two varsity games last year and tore her ACL. She came back and was the main setter for the volleyball team ... Eden Schlinger was probably one of our better volleyball players. She dealt with a weird ankle injury last year. I had visions of her being one of the first forwards off the bench, but she never really healed," Etzold recalled.
Five-foot-7 sophomore Josie Armstrong was grounded by a knee malady much of last season.
Armstrong played in four games last season, Wanner was in three and Schlinger was in two.
Etzold expects Schlinger to make an impact.
"She seems fully healthy this year and we're ecstatic to have her back. She'll have a chance to play a huge role for us this year. She's one of the strongest girls on our team and a really good defender who jumps pretty well," he said.
With so few veteran players to build around, Etzold said everybody is going to get a chance in the early going.
"Early we'll play more bodies to stay fresh in the tempo we want to play. ... Hopefully, we'll be able to get out in transition this year," he noted. "We'll play a lot of people early and see what they do," he noted.
Etzold said his players are coachable and hard workers. He expects that to translate to a gritty, scrappy team on the floor.
"Every little detail is going to be important for us. ... We'll have to limit mistakes. ... We have willing defenders who will work their tails off every game. We'll have a chance, but we've got to fight like crazy to compete with the top teams, and finding ways to score will be huge for us this year," he observed.
Etzold expects every game to be a challenge.
"Every night will be tough for girls basketball in the WDA this year," he said.
"It will kind of be typical at the top with Century and Legacy. ... Mandan will be good ... and Watford City will bring just about everybody back," he added.
