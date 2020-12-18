TAB: St. Mary's girls are younger, smaller

"Avery Wanner played the first two varsity games last year and tore her ACL. She came back and was the main setter for the volleyball team ... Eden Schlinger was probably one of our better volleyball players. She dealt with a weird ankle injury last year. I had visions of her being one of the first forwards off the bench, but she never really healed," Etzold recalled.

Five-foot-7 sophomore Josie Armstrong was grounded by a knee malady much of last season.

Armstrong played in four games last season, Wanner was in three and Schlinger was in two.

Etzold expects Schlinger to make an impact.

"She seems fully healthy this year and we're ecstatic to have her back. She'll have a chance to play a huge role for us this year. She's one of the strongest girls on our team and a really good defender who jumps pretty well," he said.

With so few veteran players to build around, Etzold said everybody is going to get a chance in the early going.

"Early we'll play more bodies to stay fresh in the tempo we want to play. ... Hopefully, we'll be able to get out in transition this year," he noted. "We'll play a lot of people early and see what they do," he noted.