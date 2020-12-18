TAB: Offensive boost key for Legacy boys

Other returnees with substantial playing time are 5-10 senior Ben Patton (7.4 ppg), 6-3 junior Logan Wetzel (7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 assists, 33 3-pointers) and 6-0 junior Joey Buzalsky (4.4 ppg, 2.2 assists).

"Woodbury is as four-year varsity player. ... Logan Wetzel and Zander Albers both started for us at some point last year. They're 6-3 or 6-4 kids who are really athletic. Logan had a great summer ... and by the end of last season Zander was one of our best players," Horner said.

Patton suffered a knee injury over the summer playing baseball.

"He looks good right now," Horner said. "He's really athletic and not afraid to put his nose down and go to the basket or take the big shot for us. We need more of that. He's a multi-sport guy who knows how to compete."

Horner wants to see what Hoffman, a 5-10 senior, can contribute after missing all of last season with a knee injury suffered in football. He averaged 2.8 points per game in 21 games as a sophomore.

Jamestown and Bismarck are the teams with the best shot at leading the pack, according to Horner.