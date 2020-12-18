TAB: Offensive boost key for Legacy boys

Last March, Legacy appeared to be a team headed for the state Class A boys basketball tournament.
Going into the quarterfinals of the West Region tournament, the Sabers had won eight of their last nine games and seemed to be a team on a roll. Two days later they were on the outside looking in, courtesy of a 61-47 loss to Mandan in a state-qualifying game.
That game, a 47-point effort, summarized the Sabres' main shortcoming in a 15-10 season.
Coach Jason Horner is a dues-paying member of the defense-first union.
"It gives you a chance to win every night," he points out.
Now his quest is to make Legacy as adept with the ball as without it.
"Defense is the foundation of our program. ... Now we have to do a lot better job of developing these kids offensively than we have been," he notes. "The trick is to maintain that defensive intensity without spending as much time on it."
Thus diverting that extra time to enhancing the scoring potential.
The Sabers ranked second in the West Region last season, surrendering 60.5 points per game. They were third in steals and first in blocked shots. Offensively, however, they ranked seventh at 65.2 points per game.
Legacy is ranked third in the West Region and fifth in the state by The Hoopster, the statewide preseason basketball publication.
The Hoopster seems to believe there's some potential at Legacy. So does Horner.
"We have some pretty athletic players. ... We have a nice blend of quick guards and nice length from our wings and forwards. We're pretty small at the guard position, but they're athletic with speed and quickness," Horner said.
"We don't have a big, but we do have length and wing span and some ability around the rim (in the frontcourt)," he added. "Finding a style of play that can take advantage of both those assets will be the key for our staff."
Numerically, graduation didn't hit the Sabers hard. Horner counts the losses as three seniors, two of them starters.
What remains is extensive. Five of Legacy's top six scorers return, as do four of the top six rebounders.
Offensively, the returnees include two double-figure men. Keagen Woodbury, a 6-foot senior, averaged 11.7 points per game with 3.9 assists and 21 3-pointers. Nick Kupfer, a 6-2 senior, averaged 10.2 points and 5.0 rebounds, but was limited to 13 games at the end of the season due to a broken wrist.
Zander Albers, a 6-4 junior, was right behind Woodbury and Kupfer. He averaged 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds last season while converting 25 3-pointers.
Other returnees with substantial playing time are 5-10 senior Ben Patton (7.4 ppg), 6-3 junior Logan Wetzel (7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 assists, 33 3-pointers) and 6-0 junior Joey Buzalsky (4.4 ppg, 2.2 assists).
"Woodbury is as four-year varsity player. ... Logan Wetzel and Zander Albers both started for us at some point last year. They're 6-3 or 6-4 kids who are really athletic. Logan had a great summer ... and by the end of last season Zander was one of our best players," Horner said.
Patton suffered a knee injury over the summer playing baseball.
"He looks good right now," Horner said. "He's really athletic and not afraid to put his nose down and go to the basket or take the big shot for us. We need more of that. He's a multi-sport guy who knows how to compete."
Horner wants to see what Hoffman, a 5-10 senior, can contribute after missing all of last season with a knee injury suffered in football. He averaged 2.8 points per game in 21 games as a sophomore.
Jamestown and Bismarck are the teams with the best shot at leading the pack, according to Horner.
"Jamestown and Bismarck, with the way they finished last year and what they have coming back," he said. "And you can never discount (Darin) Mattern- and (Dean) Winczewski-coached teams. ... Every team scares me. There's not one team in this league that can't hurt you in some way."
Mattern coaches Century and Winczewski is Minot's head coach.
And Legacy?
"We're in the thick with everybody else. We're a team that can hurt you in certain ways and can be hurt in certain ways. ... We have to remember the long-term goal is to be able to do things in the tournament to get you over the hump," Horner said.
