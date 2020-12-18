TAB: Mandan girls a work in progress

What you see is what you get?
Mandan girls basketball coach Shaun Henderson doesn't expect that to be the case this season.
Henderson, who is entering his first season as the Braves' head coach, believes his team has a significant upside. That being the case, he has his eyes set on March rather than January.
"What you see in December is not going to be what you see in February and March for us," said Henderson, who was an assistant coach at Mandan last season.
"I think there's a very good upside for us. ... We'll be changing our style of play from what we've done in the past. As the year goes on we'll be getting our rotation down and developing our kids," he said.
Henderson has four returning starters around whom to build, a nucleus that earned Mandan a No. 4 ranking in the West Region from The Hoopster and the No. 8 rating in the state.
The headliner is 5-8 senior guard Sydney Gustavsson, an all-region selection last season. Amaya Ramsey, a 5-10 senior; Piper Harris, a 5-4 junior; and Taylor Leingang, a 5-11 senior, all played regularly on last year's state tournament team.
Gustavsson, also an all-region selection in volleyball and softball, averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals for the Braves last winter.
Ramsey averaged 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds; Harris averaged 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists; and Leingang averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
With the loss of three of the team's top four scorers to graduation, Henderson said scoring is an area of focus.
"We don't have a lot of scoring coming back. ... This year we're going to have to have kids step up in order to find more scoring," he observed.
The returning starters will have to play a more emphatic role on offense, along with returning part-time players like 5-10 junior Morgan Sheldon and 5-9 junior Jordan Toman.
Varsity newcomers are possible avenues of added scoring production, but the best bet there, 5-8 junior guard Kennedi Ritz, is on the shelf with a knee injury.
"She's still healing with a knee injury from last season," Henderson said. "We're hoping she'll be back a couple of weeks before tournaments. ... She's definitely one who could help a lot. She was a double-figure scorer on the junior varsity. It's an under the radar loss, but a big loss for the personnel we have right now."
Taylor Leingang, a 5-11 all-state volleyball player, is the lone returning post player, a situation that will call for some role changes for other girls.
"We're going to be developing people who haven't always played on the inside. ... Taylor Leingang is our inside presence, and then we have Sheldon and Toman, and really they're small forwards/guards," Henderson observed. "Ramsey is more a guard-forward who is going to have to play on the inside more, as well. We want her to be a two-way player on the offensive end."
On defense, Henderson is at least as concerned about attitude as he is about style.
"We're looking to constantly get after it defensively, whether it be full-court or half-court. We want to be more hard-nosed defensively," he said.
"We're definitely going to want to push the ball. ... We want our defense to generate our offense," he added.
Henderson said his team's No. 4 ranking in the West Region is realistic, sort of.
"Century, to me, is head and shoulders above everybody else. ... Legacy is going to be tough ... and Bismarck High is another one that's going to be up near the top.That four-to-eight range is very wide open. That's where the dogfight in the WDA is going to be. With Minot, Watford City, us and St. Mary's, it's going to be very, very tough right through there," he noted.
Henderson sees the Braves as a viable contender for a state tournament berth down the road.
"If our upside goes the way we hope it does, we definitely could be one of those four teams that go to the state tournament in March," he said.
More often than not, the Braves do go. Mandan has competed in 29 of the 47 state Class A girls tournaments, including the last five. The Braves have played in 14 state championship games, most recently in 2018. They have won nine championships, the most recent in 2008.
Such a legacy is something that attracted Henderson to the Mandan girls basketball program.
"Tradition is worth a lot," he observed. "One big thing we preach to our girls early is tradition and culture. ... The goal is to get to the state tournament every year and make noise at the state tournament. It's not just about the girls here and now, but the players who have gone before and the ones who come after who are expected to carry on that Mandan tradition."
