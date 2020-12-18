TAB: Mandan girls a work in progress

On defense, Henderson is at least as concerned about attitude as he is about style.

"We're looking to constantly get after it defensively, whether it be full-court or half-court. We want to be more hard-nosed defensively," he said.

"We're definitely going to want to push the ball. ... We want our defense to generate our offense," he added.

Henderson said his team's No. 4 ranking in the West Region is realistic, sort of.

"Century, to me, is head and shoulders above everybody else. ... Legacy is going to be tough ... and Bismarck High is another one that's going to be up near the top.That four-to-eight range is very wide open. That's where the dogfight in the WDA is going to be. With Minot, Watford City, us and St. Mary's, it's going to be very, very tough right through there," he noted.

Henderson sees the Braves as a viable contender for a state tournament berth down the road.

"If our upside goes the way we hope it does, we definitely could be one of those four teams that go to the state tournament in March," he said.