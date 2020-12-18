TAB: Kidder County targets another strong season

The Kidder County Wolves are taking the delayed start to the upcoming basketball season in stride.
“It’s been a different atmosphere with having to mask up and everything,” Wolves coach Dan Welder said. “But the kids are excited to start the season and hopefully get a full season in.
“It’s a day by day thing. You don’t know if you’ll get a phone call and a player is out. We’re just going to get them ready, get as many reps as we can. It’s like injuries -- one person goes down, the next person steps up. We’ve seen them deal with it in the fall in volleyball and football, now it’s our turn. The kids are doing a great job of making the best of it.”
The Wolves are coming off a 21-3 season in which they won the District 6 title and reached the Region 3 championship game before falling to LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.
With all-state guard Madelyn Schmidt back to lead the way, optimism is high.
“If we can stay healthy, I think we can be competitive in the region,” Welder said. “We have a couple of girls who have played in a lot of big games.
“Health is going to be a big key. We’re not very deep, so health and staying off the Covid list will be huge for us.”
Schmidt, a 5-foot-5 senior, was named to the Class B all-state second team last season. She averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 4.3 assists per game. But her contributions aren’t limited to the numbers on the scoreboard or in the box score.
“Maddie brings back a lot of experience,” Welder said. “She’s a team leader. She runs the show for us. She’s like a coach on the floor.
“She does a lot of things that don’t show up in the stats, getting girls where they need to be on the floor, communicating on the floor.”
Hailey Pfaff, a 5-7 senior, is a three-year starter for Kidder County. She averaged 6.3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 2.3 assists as a junior.
“She’s been a big part of the team, one of the cornerstones for us,” Welder said.
Kennady Harter, a 5-11 sophomore, has been a starter since eighth grade. She contributed 7.5 points, 4 rebounds, 1.75 steals and 2.3 assists per contest last year.
“She’s tall, athletic and gets up and down the floor really well,” Welder said. “We’ll look to her for more scoring this year.”
Avery Rath, a 5-4 sophomore, was the Wolves’ top reserve last year, averaging 4.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season.
“She’s a good shooter, handles the ball well. She will pick up some of the scoring we lost to graduation,” Welder said.
The Wolves are also looking for junior forward Josephine Braun to step into the lineup and make an impact.
“She’ll probably be our low post presence. She’s 5-7, 5-8, strong … she needs a little work with her footwork. We’re excited to see what she can do,” Welder said.
The Wolves may try to push the pace a little more this season.
“I think we’ll be kind of a little more up-tempo at times,” Welder said. “With our depth, it may be hit and miss. We’ll see with matchups. With a lack of depth it’s hard to press all the time and get up and down the court a lot.”
Kidder County hopes to contend again in the region. Welder points to Linton-HMB as the favorites.
“Linton-HMB has a nice balance of players, depth, guards, posts -- we saw their athletes during volleyball season,” he said. “Carrington and Oakes are very solid. Medina brings back a couple of good girls.”
