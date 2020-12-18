TAB: Kidder County targets another strong season

The Kidder County Wolves are taking the delayed start to the upcoming basketball season in stride.

“It’s been a different atmosphere with having to mask up and everything,” Wolves coach Dan Welder said. “But the kids are excited to start the season and hopefully get a full season in.

“It’s a day by day thing. You don’t know if you’ll get a phone call and a player is out. We’re just going to get them ready, get as many reps as we can. It’s like injuries -- one person goes down, the next person steps up. We’ve seen them deal with it in the fall in volleyball and football, now it’s our turn. The kids are doing a great job of making the best of it.”

The Wolves are coming off a 21-3 season in which they won the District 6 title and reached the Region 3 championship game before falling to LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

With all-state guard Madelyn Schmidt back to lead the way, optimism is high.

“If we can stay healthy, I think we can be competitive in the region,” Welder said. “We have a couple of girls who have played in a lot of big games.

“Health is going to be a big key. We’re not very deep, so health and staying off the Covid list will be huge for us.”