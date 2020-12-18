TAB: BHS boys want to play faster, better

Is the Bismarck Demons boys basketball team planning to play at the same frenetic pace it employed last season?
The answer is "no."
Instead, BHS head coach Jordan Wilhelm says he wants to play even faster this season.
"I'd like to crank it up even more than last year," Wilhelm said shortly before the first day of practice.
"We'll play end-to-end. Our intention is to play the way we did last year with more points and more steals. We feel there's another level we can take this to."
And why not? The Demons had a 21-4 record last season and were hours away from playing in the semifinals of the state Class A tournament when the coronavirus bell tolled.
The Demons did the things they needed to do in order to win high-scoring games last winter. They led the West Region in scoring, rebounding and steals. Naturally, they were down the list in scoring defense because of the pace of play they were able to impose on other teams.
Even so, Bismarck outscored its opponents by an average of 15.1 points, 84.0 to 68.9.
Seven members of that team return this season, all of them with a wealth of experience. Wilhelm's high-octane approach demanded at least 11 players for the short, hockey-style shifts.
"We return four double-figure scorers this year, so we know we can put the ball in the basket. ... We need intensity on the defensive side. We're looking for players who can get stops on the defensive end," Wilhelm noted.
Those four include two All-West Region players, 6-5 senior Gunner Swanson and 6-4 junior Treysen Eaglestaff. Swanson averaged a team-high 14.1 points to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also contributed 35 of the team's 297 steals and led the team with 11 blocked shots. Eaglestaff averaged 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds to go with 39 steals.
Other returnees from last year's expansive rotation are 5-9 senior Max Tschosik (11.7 ppg, 2.4 assists, 32 steals), 6-1 senior Logan Schaubert (10.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg), 5-9 senior Tarin Walker (5.2 ppg, 31 steals), 6-1 junior Ethan Stotz (3.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and 5-5 senior Cade Kivisto (1.0 ppg, 2.0 assists).
Seven experienced players is normally a good haul of returnees, but it falls short of what Wilhelm needs to play the end-to-end basketball he desires.
"We have seven returners who played legitimate minutes last year in the tournament, and we'd like to play 11 or 12. ... We're coming into the season with an open mind. We don't care who they are, but we've got to get to 11 or 12," he said.
Those dozen athletes aren't all interchangeable, either.
"We lost five seniors who brought some toughness and grit to the team last year. The thing we need to find early in the season is toughness. ... The front of our press is where most of our seniors played last year, and it's not an easy position to play, because they've got to be sprinting the entire time they're on the court," Wilhelm said.
"I'd compare it to the offensive line in football. They don't get the credit for what they do, either," he added. "That will be the issue, finding players to play on the front of the press."
Wilhelm credits the 2020 graduates for making a success of the ears-back, fangs-bared style on the first try.
"That group accepted it and thrived in it. ... It helped having success. ... They were a little bit leery of it right away, because they were only playing two or three minutes, but our athletes caught on really quickly with it," he recalled. "Now we're running our system throughout our middle school program, as well."
Playing in short, all-out bursts requires a measure of selflessness.
"They need to set personal preferences and goals aside. Sometimes they're only playing in two- or three-minute stints," he observed. "That's about all they can play considering the intensity with which we ask them to play."
Wilhelm has several multi-sport athletes on his team, all but one of whom reported healthy.
"Caden Fischer (a 5-10 junior guard) fractured an ankle in football. He'll be out the first month, at least. ... He played on the sophomore and JV teams last year and had a chance to break into our rotation," Willhelm said.
"With our multi-sport kids, it's just a matter of getting them in shape and getting their legs under them," he added.
Wilhelm said BHS is not the only school in the West Region with a strong nucleus of returnees.
"Right now Jamestown is the team to beat. ... They have their entire roster back from that (state) tournament team," he observed. "Legacy will be really tough with a lot of returnees and some good perimeter guys. ... Century and Mandan are always deep and talented."
Wilhelm expects his team to be a factor, as well, as the season progresses.
"With the group returning from last year and the quality of athletes we have there's no reason we shouldn't be in the mix right at the top at the end of the season. ... For us it's going to be getting back to practice and getting our athletes focused on improving each day, rather than looking ahead to the regional and state tournaments," he said.
