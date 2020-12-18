TAB: BHS boys want to play faster, better

"We lost five seniors who brought some toughness and grit to the team last year. The thing we need to find early in the season is toughness. ... The front of our press is where most of our seniors played last year, and it's not an easy position to play, because they've got to be sprinting the entire time they're on the court," Wilhelm said.

"I'd compare it to the offensive line in football. They don't get the credit for what they do, either," he added. "That will be the issue, finding players to play on the front of the press."

Wilhelm credits the 2020 graduates for making a success of the ears-back, fangs-bared style on the first try.

"That group accepted it and thrived in it. ... It helped having success. ... They were a little bit leery of it right away, because they were only playing two or three minutes, but our athletes caught on really quickly with it," he recalled. "Now we're running our system throughout our middle school program, as well."

Playing in short, all-out bursts requires a measure of selflessness.

"They need to set personal preferences and goals aside. Sometimes they're only playing in two- or three-minute stints," he observed. "That's about all they can play considering the intensity with which we ask them to play."