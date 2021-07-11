Swanson, Gustavsson preparing for final high school event at Lions All-Star games

At first glance, attempting to forge a competitive basketball team in under a week would seem only slightly less difficult than running a marathon in showshoes.

While conceding that preparing for the Lions All-Star basketball games is a task, Bismarck High School graduate Gunner Swanson says it's not as foreboding as it might seem. To some degree, he points out, the foundation has already been built.

"We've been playing with and against each other, and then we have summer ball," he noted.

The number of high school teammates on the boys and girls all-star teams is quite limited. The Class A girls team includes four sets of teammates, the Class B boys have two sets, the Class B girls team has one and the Class A boys team has none.

But AAU summer ball is another matter.

"I know every one of those guys on the Class A roster and I've played with more than half of them," Swanson noted. "A lot of us have good relationships and we keep in touch when we can."

"In the past I played (summer basketball) with ECI ... and a bunch of us get together and run 5-on-5 at the Y. We try to stay in shape as best we can. ... We shouldn't be (rusty), but I guess we'll see what happens," Swanson observed.