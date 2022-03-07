Strong finish sends Standing Rock to Region 5 semifinals

Standing Rock started slow in its Region 5 quarterfinal game on Monday.

It did not matter.

The Warriors scored 77 points over the final three quarters to roll past New Salem-Almont 90-64 in front of nearly a full house inside St. Mary's High School's gymnasium. Two wins away from a state-tournament bid, Standing Rock gets top-seeded Wilton-Wing (17-5) in the semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Standing Rock made just one of his first 11 shots against the Holsteins, but the Warriors' high-powered offense could not be held down for long.

Drew Bourdeaux poured in 23 points, Ty Giroux netted 19 and Brently Harrison finished with 16 points in the victory, which Bourdeaux said did not come easy, despite the final score.

"It's a big win for us to move forward in the region," the left-handed shooting senior said. "New Salem's a tough team. They fought their hardest. We fought our hardest and we're just happy to win and advance."

After a 13-point first quarter, Standing Rock posted 26, 19 and 32 over the final three frames as 11 players scored in all.

"The first practice of the season, I knew we had a good team," Bordeaux said. "We probably were underdogs according to the rankings and what other people thought, but we knew we could be a good team and we've been able to show that during the season."

The Warriors also showed spine on Monday.

After leading by double figures most of the second half, their lead was trimmed all the way down to two points when Rylen Soupir's sky-scraping three-pointer splashed home with 7:15 left in the game. Soupir's corner triple made it 58-56.

Standing Rock quickly regained control. Reserve big man Carter Harrison scored four in a row, Giroux knocked down a corner three and Bordeaux scored in transition of a Holsteins' turnover and the lead was back to 11 in a blink.

"We have a lot of seniors and in tournament games in this type of atmosphere, you rely on your older players in those key situations," said Standing Rock head coach Hans Bradley. "You want to see your team play with composure and I thought we did a pretty good job of that today."

The Warriors have been doing everything well this season. Their only losses are to Wilton-Wing, Shiloh Christian and Flasher -- the tournament's top three seeds -- and Little Wound (S.D.). Bradley was optimistic off a promising winter and his players have delivered.

"I knew we had potential, but that only goes so far, of course," Bradley said. "What I really like about this team is there's no ego. Basketball is not an individual game. It's a team game.

"We've been playing really good unselfish basketball. These guys cheer for each other and support each other and it's been really fun to watch that."

Bordeaux said it's been a winning formula.

"We've been really good at moving the ball and sharing it," he said. "If we can continue to do that, and obliviously play good defense, we feel like we have a chance against anybody."

The Kuhn brothers, Wyatt and Weston, carried the load for the Holsteins. Wyatt, just a freshman, had 19 points for coach Ben Kringstad's squad. Weston, a senior headed to Dickinson State to play football for the NAIA power Blue Hawks, finished with 16 points. Soupir added 14 points for New Salem-Almont, which finished the season with a 14-7 record.

